Python Programming: Python 3.9.0a5, Twisted, Django and More
-
Python 3.9.0a5 is now available for testing
On behalf of the entire Python development community, and the currently serving Python release team in particular, I’m pleased to announce the release of Python 3.9.0a5. Get it here:
https://www.python.org/downloads/release/python-390a5/
-
Twisted Drops Python 2.7 Support
With the open-source Python community at large dropping Python 2.7 support in their projects, Twisted has decided to do the same. Twisted 20.3.0, the most recently released version, is the final release to offer Python 2.7 support.
-
Simple Speech to Text Converter Using Speech Recognization in Python
In this part, I'm going to share small script to create speech to text converter in python using google Speech Recognition module.
-
Against service layers in Django
Recently I’ve seen posts and questions pop up in a few places about a sort of “enterprise” Django style guide that’s been getting attention. There are a number of things I disagree with in that guide, but the big one, and the one people have mostly been asking about, is the recommendation to add a “service layer” to Django applications. The short version of my opinion on this is: it’s probably not what you want in Django apps.
-
More on service layers in Django
While there were plenty of people who agreed with the general idea of that post, there were also quite a few objections. And most of those seem to fall into two main categories: people who want some type of additional layer (and may or may not call it a “service”) as a way of managing cross-cutting complexity, and people who want it as an isolating abstraction for testing.
There’s also a third group whose objections are more about the Active Record ORM pattern, but that’s not something that can be solved within the context of the Django ORM — it is and likely always will be an Active Record ORM. As I mentioned in the previous post, if you want a Data Mapper ORM in Python, I think you really should be using SQLAlchemy. And you probably shouldn’t be using Django at all in that case — instead, either go with a microframework that lets you plug in whatever you want (most likely Flask), or with a full-stack framework built around SQLAlchemy (your best choice is probably Pyramid). I think you’ll be much happier working with one of those than with trying to retrofit SQLAlchemy, or any other replacement ORM, into Django.
-
Stéphane Wirtel: Contribution to PythonIreland
At the end of February, I was in Limerick to help the PythonIreland team for the PyCon Limerick held there during the weekend of February 29th.
And because I wanted to help them, I have started to rewrite the web site of PyCon Limerick 2020. The current version of PyCon Limerick uses a Wordpress instance, I have no issues with the set up. But I prefer to work with a static site, and with some other members of the team, I have started to work on a static version with Hugo.
-
The Python math Module: Everything You Need to Know
In this article, you’ll learn all about Python’s math module. Mathematical calculations are an essential part of most Python development. Whether you’re working on a scientific project, a financial application, or any other type of programming endeavor, you just can’t escape the need for math.
For straightforward mathematical calculations in Python, you can use the built-in mathematical operators, such as addition (+), subtraction (-), division (/), and multiplication (*). But more advanced operations, such as exponential, logarithmic, trigonometric, or power functions, are not built in. Does that mean you need to implement all of these functions from scratch?
-
New pip resolver to roll out this year
The developers of pip are in the process of developing a new resolver for pip (as we announced on the PSF blog last year). We aim to roll it out later this year. As part of that work, there will be some major changes to how pip determines what to install, based on package requirements.
-
How to Shuffle a List in Python
random is a Python module that implements pseudo-random number generators. random.shuffle can shuffle a list in-place.
-
