Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 24th of March 2020 05:46:19 AM

Once you know that the icon on above right is supposed to represent Ubiquity, the Ubuntu installer, it kinda works as a motif.

I say ‘kinda’ because if I take my eyes off the icon for a few seconds, then look back at it, it stops making sense.

But new Ubuntu users, those booting up a live image to “try Ubuntu without installing”, will be tasked with deciphering what this icon represents as it’s now shipping in Ubuntu 20.04 daily builds.

Nope, it does represent a torrent app. Or a defrag tool. Nor is it a handy container set-up wizard. And if you think it has anything to do with ‘Snap’ apps or other isolated packaging formats, it doesn’t.