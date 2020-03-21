Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 24th of March 2020 06:21:09 AM

If you like to make music on Linux then you’ve no doubt heard about Tracktion T7 which is considered one of the best free digital audio workstations (DAWs) around.

But that’s changing. A new, free replacement for the Traction T7 DAW has been announced, and it looks mighty impressive!

First a bit of background. New versions of Tracktion for Windows, macOS and Linux are typically released as paid, closed source software.

But every few years the company behind the pro audio tool releases an older version entirely for free (as in beer), with no functional limitations.