New Debian Developers and Maintainers (January and February 2020)
The following contributors got their Debian Developer accounts in the last two months:
Gard Spreemann (gspr)
Jonathan Bustillos (jathan)
Scott Talbert (swt2c)
The following contributors were added as Debian Maintainers in the last two months:
Thiago Andrade Marques
William Grzybowski
Sudip Mukherjee
Birger Schacht
Michael Robin Crusoe
Lars Tangvald
Alberto Molina Coballes
Emmanuel Arias
Hsieh-Tseng Shen
Jamie Strandboge
Congratulations!
Norbert Preining: De-uglify GTk3 tabs of terminals
If you are puzzled by the indistinguishability of the active tab from inactive tabs in any of the GTK3 based terminal emulators (mate-terminal, gnome-terminal, terminator, …), you are not alone. I have been plagued by that for far too long, and finally found a working solution.
quarantimer: a coronovirus quarantine timer for your things
I am trying to avoid bringing coronovirus into my house on anything, and I also don't want to sterilize a lot of stuff. (Tedious and easy to make a mistake.) Currently it seems that the best approach is to leave stuff to sit undisturbed someplace safe for long enough for the virus to degrade away.
Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 623
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 623 for the week of March 15 – 21, 2020. The full version of this issue is available here.
today's howtos
Waveform Free is a Professional Digital Audio Workstation with Linux Support
If you like to make music on Linux then you’ve no doubt heard about Tracktion T7 which is considered one of the best free digital audio workstations (DAWs) around. But that’s changing. A new, free replacement for the Traction T7 DAW has been announced, and it looks mighty impressive! First a bit of background. New versions of Tracktion for Windows, macOS and Linux are typically released as paid, closed source software. But every few years the company behind the pro audio tool releases an older version entirely for free (as in beer), with no functional limitations.
NXP LX2160A based NSA 6310 uCPE Runs Ubuntu, Supports up to 25Gbps Ethernet
NXP QorIQ LayerScape LX2160A networking processor with 16 Cortex-A72 cores, 16 Ethernet interfaces with support for up to 100GbE connectivity, 4 SATA III, and 24 SerDes lanes, was first announced in 2018, and at the time the company expected the processor to be found in enterprise storage controllers, appliances handling network function virtualization (NFV), white-box switching (e.g. control plane for L2 switches in TOR and EOR applications), and 5G packet processing. So far, we’ve reported about one appliance using the processor, namely SolidRun Janux GS31 Edge AI Server that combines the NXP networking processor with up to 128 AI accelerators for inference at the edge. The just-announced Nexcom NSA 6310 uCPE (Universal Consumer Premise Equipment) serves several purposes aiming to help telecom companies build virtualization environments, and with the ability to connect FPGA and AI/ML accelerators via PCIe interface can also support AI edge processing.
Is it Just Me or is Ubuntu’s New Install Icon a Bit …Ambiguous?
Once you know that the icon on above right is supposed to represent Ubiquity, the Ubuntu installer, it kinda works as a motif. I say ‘kinda’ because if I take my eyes off the icon for a few seconds, then look back at it, it stops making sense. But new Ubuntu users, those booting up a live image to “try Ubuntu without installing”, will be tasked with deciphering what this icon represents as it’s now shipping in Ubuntu 20.04 daily builds. Nope, it does represent a torrent app. Or a defrag tool. Nor is it a handy container set-up wizard. And if you think it has anything to do with ‘Snap’ apps or other isolated packaging formats, it doesn’t.
