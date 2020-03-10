ZFS: Pools, Mirrors and Ubuntu Test Drive
-
How we set up our ZFS filesystem hierarchy in our ZFS pools
Our long standing practice here, predating even the first generation of our ZFS fileservers, is that we have two main sorts of filesystems, home directories (homedir filesystems) and what we call 'work directory' (workdir) filesystems. Homedir filesystems are called /h/NNN (for some NNN) and workdir filesystems are called /w/NNN; the NNN is unique across all of the different sorts of filesystems. Users are encouraged to put as much stuff as possible in workdirs and can have as many of them as they want, which mattered a lot more in the days when we used Solaris DiskSuite and had fixed-sized filesystems.
-
Rebalancing data on ZFS mirrors
If you just want to get the data moved and don’t care about balance, you can just copy the data over, then add the new disks and be done with it. But, it won’t be distributed evenly over the vdevs in your pool.
Don’t fret, though, it’s actually pretty easy to rebalance mirrors. In the following example, we’ll assume you’ve got four disks in a RAID array on an old machine, and two disks available to copy the data to in the short term.
-
Trying Out Ubuntu 20.04 With ZFS + Zsys Automated APT Snapshots
As part of the ZFS improvements for Ubuntu 20.04 with Canonical's Zsys initiative is the ability to automatically take snapshots on APT operations for being able to do a system rollback/revert if necessary following package management changes. I've begun trying out the ZFS/Zsys changes for Ubuntu 20.04 and so far is working well.
It was with Ubuntu 19.10 that Canonical added a ZFS root file-system install option to their Ubiquity desktop installer. That easy install option is there with Ubuntu 20.04's desktop installer but is now tucked away within an "advanced features" windows.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 896 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Debian and Ubuntu Leftovers
Games: Ravenfield, Quiplash 2 InterLASHional, Rover Wars, Mastermind
today's howtos
Waveform Free is a Professional Digital Audio Workstation with Linux Support
If you like to make music on Linux then you’ve no doubt heard about Tracktion T7 which is considered one of the best free digital audio workstations (DAWs) around. But that’s changing. A new, free replacement for the Traction T7 DAW has been announced, and it looks mighty impressive! First a bit of background. New versions of Tracktion for Windows, macOS and Linux are typically released as paid, closed source software. But every few years the company behind the pro audio tool releases an older version entirely for free (as in beer), with no functional limitations.
Recent comments
1 min ago
17 min 41 sec ago
2 hours 21 min ago
2 hours 30 min ago
3 hours 42 min ago
8 hours 50 min ago
10 hours 40 min ago
13 hours 57 min ago
15 hours 59 min ago
17 hours 31 min ago