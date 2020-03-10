Debian and Ubuntu Leftovers New Debian Developers and Maintainers (January and February 2020) The following contributors got their Debian Developer accounts in the last two months: Gard Spreemann (gspr) Jonathan Bustillos (jathan) Scott Talbert (swt2c) The following contributors were added as Debian Maintainers in the last two months: Thiago Andrade Marques William Grzybowski Sudip Mukherjee Birger Schacht Michael Robin Crusoe Lars Tangvald Alberto Molina Coballes Emmanuel Arias Hsieh-Tseng Shen Jamie Strandboge Congratulations!

Norbert Preining: De-uglify GTk3 tabs of terminals If you are puzzled by the indistinguishability of the active tab from inactive tabs in any of the GTK3 based terminal emulators (mate-terminal, gnome-terminal, terminator, …), you are not alone. I have been plagued by that for far too long, and finally found a working solution.

quarantimer: a coronovirus quarantine timer for your things I am trying to avoid bringing coronovirus into my house on anything, and I also don't want to sterilize a lot of stuff. (Tedious and easy to make a mistake.) Currently it seems that the best approach is to leave stuff to sit undisturbed someplace safe for long enough for the virus to degrade away.

Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 623 Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 623 for the week of March 15 – 21, 2020. The full version of this issue is available here.

Games: Ravenfield, Quiplash 2 InterLASHional, Rover Wars, Mastermind Tactical single-player team FPS 'Ravenfield' adds a Domination game mode Ravenfield continues to be a really fun single-player FPS, with tons of mods available and a big update is out now adding in a brand new Domination game mode. In this Domination mode, each team needs to capture and hold a few flags. This will then fill up the domination bar and eventually remove an enemy battalion from the game. You need to defeat all of them to win this mode. It also adds a new map, Rafts, which is focused on infantry combat.

Jackbox Games are going international with 'Quiplash 2 InterLASHional' Jackbox Games, makers of popular party game packs are readying their first fully localized title with Quiplash 2 InterLASHional. For English speakers, this isn't going to be that big a deal. Quiplash 2 InterLASHional will be the same as Quiplash 2 found in The Jackbox Party Pack 3. However, for everyone else it's going to be a huge improvement with translations into French, Italian, German, and Spanish. They also said there will be 100 extra prompts for each new language.

Rover Wars, a streamlined local multiplayer mix of strategy and action coming soon Sakari Games have taken the basic idea of a real-time strategy game, made it local multiplayer for up to 8 people and basically turned it into chaos with Rover Wars. Each player controls a little Rover, which can build factories. According to their description of it, the real tactics here comes into play with how you manage your resources and the placement of factories as they "poop out minions that will find their way to the enemy facilities and destroy them".

The Mysterious Origins of Mastermind, the Codebreaking Board Game If you only know Mastermind as a well-worn and underplayed fixture of living room closets and nursing home common areas, you may have no idea just how big this thing was in its early years. Invented in 1970, Mastermind would sell 30 million copies before that decade was up, and boast a national championship at the Playboy Club, a fan in Muhammed Ali, official use by the Australian military for training, and 80% ownership amongst the population of Denmark. “I never thought a game would be invented again,” marvelled the manager of a Missouri toy store in 1977. “A real classic like Monopoly.”