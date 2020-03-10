Programming: Git, Secure Coding, CMake and Perl
-
Self-hosting a tiny git remote
There are plenty of full-featured git forges out there. If you’re a software developer, you’ve probably used GitHub, Bitbucket, and GitLab at some point – and you’re maybe familiar with Gitea, Gogs, or SourceHut.
All of this software is great, and each git forge has valuable features that save users time and effort when working on projects.
Sometimes, though, all I need is a simple git remote to sync a simple project. I don’t need issue trackers, wikis, continuous integration, or a way to manage patches coming from multiple contributors.
For these use cases, I have set up a tiny git remote that only I can access.
-
Secure by Design
Secure by Design is quite a practical book, with many ideas that can be used right away. It shows concrete ways of coding that improve security by limiting the ways in which bugs can slip in. There are quite a few code examples that help explaining the concepts. Sometimes the book is too wordy, such as the example in chapter 11, where insurance policies where issued without payment. But overall it is great resource for developers that want to write more secure code.
-
How We Fixed One Bug in CMake
In August 2019, CMake introduced the long-awaited support for precompiled headers. Before that, one had to use different plugins, for example, Cotire. Right after the release of CMake with new functionality, there were several more improvements. But in the fall, we decided that we could already start using this feature, and rewrote our scripts. Later, we found a bug that generated incorrect parameters of the Clang compiler and prevented the launch of the PVS-Studio analyzer. The bug had to be fixed by ourselves.
-
The [Perl] Weekly Challenge #052
I look forward to the weekly challenges only to learn something new in Raku. I would like to thank many people (unfair to name few here) who guided me every time I am stuck, thanks to the Gang at Twitter.
As the pattern I always follow, I started with Perl solution. I would not waste any time explaining my code as it is self explanatory.
-
Comparing coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 spike protein sequences with BioPerl
Continuing from extraction of coronavirus spike protein sequences I decided to compare them and see if any mutations could be found. To do this I needed to align sequences to each other and get multiple sequence alignment. There are many tools that might be used and I have chosen MUSCLE as it is fast, easy to use and accurate enough. However, other tools such as MAFFT or T-Coffee should also work well and could give more accurate alignments in more complicated cases than the one I was dealing with.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 816 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Debian and Ubuntu Leftovers
Games: Ravenfield, Quiplash 2 InterLASHional, Rover Wars, Mastermind
today's howtos
Waveform Free is a Professional Digital Audio Workstation with Linux Support
If you like to make music on Linux then you’ve no doubt heard about Tracktion T7 which is considered one of the best free digital audio workstations (DAWs) around. But that’s changing. A new, free replacement for the Traction T7 DAW has been announced, and it looks mighty impressive! First a bit of background. New versions of Tracktion for Windows, macOS and Linux are typically released as paid, closed source software. But every few years the company behind the pro audio tool releases an older version entirely for free (as in beer), with no functional limitations.
Recent comments
1 min ago
17 min 41 sec ago
2 hours 21 min ago
2 hours 30 min ago
3 hours 42 min ago
8 hours 50 min ago
10 hours 40 min ago
13 hours 57 min ago
15 hours 59 min ago
17 hours 31 min ago