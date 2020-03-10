ZFS: Pools, Mirrors and Ubuntu Test Drive
Our long standing practice here, predating even the first generation of our ZFS fileservers, is that we have two main sorts of filesystems, home directories (homedir filesystems) and what we call 'work directory' (workdir) filesystems. Homedir filesystems are called /h/NNN (for some NNN) and workdir filesystems are called /w/NNN; the NNN is unique across all of the different sorts of filesystems. Users are encouraged to put as much stuff as possible in workdirs and can have as many of them as they want, which mattered a lot more in the days when we used Solaris DiskSuite and had fixed-sized filesystems.
If you just want to get the data moved and don’t care about balance, you can just copy the data over, then add the new disks and be done with it. But, it won’t be distributed evenly over the vdevs in your pool.
Don’t fret, though, it’s actually pretty easy to rebalance mirrors. In the following example, we’ll assume you’ve got four disks in a RAID array on an old machine, and two disks available to copy the data to in the short term.
As part of the ZFS improvements for Ubuntu 20.04 with Canonical's Zsys initiative is the ability to automatically take snapshots on APT operations for being able to do a system rollback/revert if necessary following package management changes. I've begun trying out the ZFS/Zsys changes for Ubuntu 20.04 and so far is working well.
It was with Ubuntu 19.10 that Canonical added a ZFS root file-system install option to their Ubiquity desktop installer. That easy install option is there with Ubuntu 20.04's desktop installer but is now tucked away within an "advanced features" windows.
Season of Docs 2020 and Document Freedom Day 2020
Season of Docs brings technical writers and open source projects together for a few months to work on open source documentation. 2019 was the first year of Season of Docs, bringing together open source organizations and technical writers to create 44 successful documentation projects!
Google Open Source has announced the 2020 edition of Season of Docs, a program to connect open source projects with technical writers to improve documentation. Open source organizations may apply from April 14-May 4. Once mentoring organizations and technical writers are connected, there will be a month long community bonding period, beginning August 11. Writers will then work with mentors to complete documentation projects by the December 6 deadline.
Help us celebrate the Twelfth Anniversary of Document Freedom Day by making a paper dove!
Download the dove template and the instructions from this link: https://tdf.io/dfd1, and once you are done with your dove take a picture of it and upload your photo using this link: https://tdf.io/dfd2.
Debian and Ubuntu Leftovers
The following contributors got their Debian Developer accounts in the last two months:
Gard Spreemann (gspr)
Jonathan Bustillos (jathan)
Scott Talbert (swt2c)
The following contributors were added as Debian Maintainers in the last two months:
Thiago Andrade Marques
William Grzybowski
Sudip Mukherjee
Birger Schacht
Michael Robin Crusoe
Lars Tangvald
Alberto Molina Coballes
Emmanuel Arias
Hsieh-Tseng Shen
Jamie Strandboge
Congratulations!
If you are puzzled by the indistinguishability of the active tab from inactive tabs in any of the GTK3 based terminal emulators (mate-terminal, gnome-terminal, terminator, …), you are not alone. I have been plagued by that for far too long, and finally found a working solution.
I am trying to avoid bringing coronovirus into my house on anything, and I also don't want to sterilize a lot of stuff. (Tedious and easy to make a mistake.) Currently it seems that the best approach is to leave stuff to sit undisturbed someplace safe for long enough for the virus to degrade away.
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 623 for the week of March 15 – 21, 2020. The full version of this issue is available here.
Games: Ravenfield, Quiplash 2 InterLASHional, Rover Wars, Mastermind
Ravenfield continues to be a really fun single-player FPS, with tons of mods available and a big update is out now adding in a brand new Domination game mode.
In this Domination mode, each team needs to capture and hold a few flags. This will then fill up the domination bar and eventually remove an enemy battalion from the game. You need to defeat all of them to win this mode. It also adds a new map, Rafts, which is focused on infantry combat.
Jackbox Games, makers of popular party game packs are readying their first fully localized title with Quiplash 2 InterLASHional.
For English speakers, this isn't going to be that big a deal. Quiplash 2 InterLASHional will be the same as Quiplash 2 found in The Jackbox Party Pack 3. However, for everyone else it's going to be a huge improvement with translations into French, Italian, German, and Spanish. They also said there will be 100 extra prompts for each new language.
Sakari Games have taken the basic idea of a real-time strategy game, made it local multiplayer for up to 8 people and basically turned it into chaos with Rover Wars.
Each player controls a little Rover, which can build factories. According to their description of it, the real tactics here comes into play with how you manage your resources and the placement of factories as they "poop out minions that will find their way to the enemy facilities and destroy them".
If you only know Mastermind as a well-worn and underplayed fixture of living room closets and nursing home common areas, you may have no idea just how big this thing was in its early years. Invented in 1970, Mastermind would sell 30 million copies before that decade was up, and boast a national championship at the Playboy Club, a fan in Muhammed Ali, official use by the Australian military for training, and 80% ownership amongst the population of Denmark. “I never thought a game would be invented again,” marvelled the manager of a Missouri toy store in 1977. “A real classic like Monopoly.”
