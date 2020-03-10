Programming Leftovers
Highlights of YaST Development Sprint 95
Due to recent events, many companies all over the world are switching to a remote working model, and SUSE is not an exception. The YaST team is distributed so, for many members, it is not a big deal because they are already used to work in this way. For other folks it might be harder. Fortunately, SUSE is fully supporting us in this endeavor, so the YaST team has been able to deliver quite some stuff during this sprint, and we will keep doing our best in the weeks to come.
Before jumping into what the team has recently done, we would also like to bring your attention to the migration of our blog from the good old openSUSE Lizards blog platform to the YaST website. So, please, if you use some feeds reader, update the YaST blog URL to the new one.
Don’t forget about Steam Link on Raspberry Pi
Connect your gaming PC to your TV with ease, thanks to Steam Link and Raspberry Pi.
My Ideal Processor, Part 6502
I am now working on a board which allows a 6502 to be replaced with an Arduino Nano or similar. This is for the development of a system which is entirely detached from the ongoing clusterf*cks of Wintel, GNU/Linux, systemd and Android. As an example, the Feb 2020 flap involving systemd-crond could have been averted with simple-cron, which I published in Jun 2016. Yeah, guys. Keep downloading random binaries. One day, you'll get one which works.
I spent an inordinate amount of time devising a state machine. However, the result was worthwhile. Indeed, it may be of general interest to anyone who wants to support or extend a variety of processor architectures on a micro-controller using about 14 I/O pins. This includes 6502, 6507, 6510, 65816, 6800, 6809, 6811, 8008, 8051, 8080, 8085, 8088, Z80, 68008 or similar. The critical part of the design is 3-4 multiplexed control lines which are upwardly compatible. This allows migration of processor emulation from legacy host to standalone card bus system. This can be achieved using one implementation of firmware. If downward compatibility is broken and firmware varied, it is possible to re-purpose some legacy states of the multiplexed control lines and implement a card bus system with a significantly larger address-space. However, it remains vastly preferable for each application to run within a highly restricted address-space.
Daniel Stenberg: let’s talk curl 2020 roadmap
...join in and watch/discuss the curl 2020 roadmap live on Thursday March 26, 2020. Sign up here.
The roadmap is basically a list of things that we at wolfSSL want to work on for curl to see happen this year – and some that we want to mention as possibilities.(Yes, the word “webinar” is used, don’t let it scare you!)
If you can’t join live, you will be able to enjoy a recorded version after the fact.
2020.12 JVM Nullification
Christian Bartolomäus has fixed a long standing issue on the JVM backend: not having a proper representation for nqp::null. This special value is used a lot in Rakudo in hot code paths to indicate that something has not been initialized yet.
Fail-fast on missing required arguments in JavaScript using default values that throw
Missing arguments are not fun.
