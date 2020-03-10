today's leftovers
2020-03-23 | Linux Headlines
Folding@home’s processing power continues to surge in the fight against COVID-19, Audacious switches to QT5, UBports and Volla join forces, and MythTV rolls out modern decoding improvements.
F2FS File-System Adding Zstd Compression Support In Linux 5.7
Being introduced by Linux 5.6 is optional F2FS transparent data compression support that was implemented with LZO and LZ4. Now for the Linux 5.7 kernel there is Zstd compression support on the way.
Flash-Friendly File-System (F2FS) maintainer Jaegeuk Kim today merged a patch from a Huawei engineer for supporting the Zstandard compression algorithm with this file-system level compression support. On Linux 5.7 and later it means setting compress_algorithm=zstd when mounting an F2FS file-system can enable this Zstd compression capability.
Microsoft discloses new Windows vulnerability that’s being actively exploited
The flaw involves the Adobe Type Manager Library, which helps Windows render fonts. “There are multiple ways an attacker could exploit the vulnerability, such as convincing a user to open a specially crafted document or viewing it in the Windows Preview pane,” according to Microsoft. The vulnerability has a severity level of “critical,” which is the company’s highest rating.
There isn’t currently a patch available to fix the flaw, though Microsoft’s advisory notes that updates to address security vulnerabilities are usually released as part of Update Tuesday, typically scheduled for the second Tuesday of every month. That means, in theory, the next Update Tuesday is scheduled for April 14th.
macOS, Windows 10 and Ubuntu Hacked at Pwn2Own 2020
macOS, Windows 10 and Ubuntu were some of the software that fell to exploits on day 1 of Pwn2Own 2020. A total of $180,000 was up for grabs for 9 bugs in 3 categories, and hackers were able to defeat the security mechanisms in three of the most popular desktop operating systems out there.
Due to coronavirus, the annual Pwn2Own event was held virtually, instead of in Vancouver, Canada. The hackers had prepared exploits in advance and sent them to organizers to demonstrate in a live presentation to all participants.
HashiCorp Accelerates Multi-Cloud Transformation Efforts
HashiCorp got its start primarily as a DevOps vendor with the popular Vagrant open-source tool for building and distributing development environments. In recent years, the company has expanded significantly, with a key focus on the cloud with multiple tools including Consul for service discovery, Nomad for orchestration and Terraform for enabling infrastructure as code.
"The practical reality for most companies is that they will adopt multi-cloud in some capacity," Armon Dadgar, co-founder and CTO of HashiCorp, told ITPro Today. "So the day-to-day reality and the challenge for companies becomes how to operationalize that."
Best website builder software [Ed: Too much of this is proprietary exploiting Free software]
Website builders are tools that allow the creation of web pages without programming knowledge. These are helped by a visual editor (WYSIWYG) to add content and adapt the design. Typically these are online tools such as Wix, Jimdo or Weebly, but there are also offline tools that can be used.
Chef’s COVID-19 Preparedness
The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and its impact on individuals, families, and businesses is real and significant. We respect the unique and essential role that Chef plays in the day-to-day operations of many businesses. During these extraordinary times, we want to share how we are prepared to continue to provide service to you in the coming weeks and months.
