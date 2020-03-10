Language Selection

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 24th of March 2020 12:00:48 PM
Misc
  • 2020-03-23 | Linux Headlines

    Folding@home’s processing power continues to surge in the fight against COVID-19, Audacious switches to QT5, UBports and Volla join forces, and MythTV rolls out modern decoding improvements.

  • F2FS File-System Adding Zstd Compression Support In Linux 5.7

    Being introduced by Linux 5.6 is optional F2FS transparent data compression support that was implemented with LZO and LZ4. Now for the Linux 5.7 kernel there is Zstd compression support on the way.

    Flash-Friendly File-System (F2FS) maintainer Jaegeuk Kim today merged a patch from a Huawei engineer for supporting the Zstandard compression algorithm with this file-system level compression support. On Linux 5.7 and later it means setting compress_algorithm=zstd when mounting an F2FS file-system can enable this Zstd compression capability.

  • Microsoft discloses new Windows vulnerability that’s being actively exploited

    The flaw involves the Adobe Type Manager Library, which helps Windows render fonts. “There are multiple ways an attacker could exploit the vulnerability, such as convincing a user to open a specially crafted document or viewing it in the Windows Preview pane,” according to Microsoft. The vulnerability has a severity level of “critical,” which is the company’s highest rating.

    There isn’t currently a patch available to fix the flaw, though Microsoft’s advisory notes that updates to address security vulnerabilities are usually released as part of Update Tuesday, typically scheduled for the second Tuesday of every month. That means, in theory, the next Update Tuesday is scheduled for April 14th.

  • macOS, Windows 10 and Ubuntu Hacked at Pwn2Own 2020

    macOS, Windows 10 and Ubuntu were some of the software that fell to exploits on day 1 of Pwn2Own 2020. A total of $180,000 was up for grabs for 9 bugs in 3 categories, and hackers were able to defeat the security mechanisms in three of the most popular desktop operating systems out there.

    Due to coronavirus, the annual Pwn2Own event was held virtually, instead of in Vancouver, Canada. The hackers had prepared exploits in advance and sent them to organizers to demonstrate in a live presentation to all participants.

  • HashiCorp Accelerates Multi-Cloud Transformation Efforts

    HashiCorp got its start primarily as a DevOps vendor with the popular Vagrant open-source tool for building and distributing development environments. In recent years, the company has expanded significantly, with a key focus on the cloud with multiple tools including Consul for service discovery, Nomad for orchestration and Terraform for enabling infrastructure as code.

    "The practical reality for most companies is that they will adopt multi-cloud in some capacity," Armon Dadgar, co-founder and CTO of HashiCorp, told ITPro Today. "So the day-to-day reality and the challenge for companies becomes how to operationalize that."

  • Best website builder software [Ed: Too much of this is proprietary exploiting Free software]

    Website builders are tools that allow the creation of web pages without programming knowledge. These are helped by a visual editor (WYSIWYG) to add content and adapt the design. Typically these are online tools such as Wix, Jimdo or Weebly, but there are also offline tools that can be used.

  • Chef’s COVID-19 Preparedness

    The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and its impact on individuals, families, and businesses is real and significant. We respect the unique and essential role that Chef plays in the day-to-day operations of many businesses. During these extraordinary times, we want to share how we are prepared to continue to provide service to you in the coming weeks and months.

Programming Leftovers

  • Highlights of YaST Development Sprint 95

    Due to recent events, many companies all over the world are switching to a remote working model, and SUSE is not an exception. The YaST team is distributed so, for many members, it is not a big deal because they are already used to work in this way. For other folks it might be harder. Fortunately, SUSE is fully supporting us in this endeavor, so the YaST team has been able to deliver quite some stuff during this sprint, and we will keep doing our best in the weeks to come. Before jumping into what the team has recently done, we would also like to bring your attention to the migration of our blog from the good old openSUSE Lizards blog platform to the YaST website. So, please, if you use some feeds reader, update the YaST blog URL to the new one.

    •      
  • Don’t forget about Steam Link on Raspberry Pi
           
             

    Connect your gaming PC to your TV with ease, thanks to Steam Link and Raspberry Pi.

    •                           
  • My Ideal Processor, Part 6502
                         
                           

    I am now working on a board which allows a 6502 to be replaced with an Arduino Nano or similar. This is for the development of a system which is entirely detached from the ongoing clusterf*cks of Wintel, GNU/Linux, systemd and Android. As an example, the Feb 2020 flap involving systemd-crond could have been averted with simple-cron, which I published in Jun 2016. Yeah, guys. Keep downloading random binaries. One day, you'll get one which works.

                           

    I spent an inordinate amount of time devising a state machine. However, the result was worthwhile. Indeed, it may be of general interest to anyone who wants to support or extend a variety of processor architectures on a micro-controller using about 14 I/O pins. This includes 6502, 6507, 6510, 65816, 6800, 6809, 6811, 8008, 8051, 8080, 8085, 8088, Z80, 68008 or similar. The critical part of the design is 3-4 multiplexed control lines which are upwardly compatible. This allows migration of processor emulation from legacy host to standalone card bus system. This can be achieved using one implementation of firmware. If downward compatibility is broken and firmware varied, it is possible to re-purpose some legacy states of the multiplexed control lines and implement a card bus system with a significantly larger address-space. However, it remains vastly preferable for each application to run within a highly restricted address-space.

    •                                    
  • Daniel Stenberg: let’s talk curl 2020 roadmap

    ...join in and watch/discuss the curl 2020 roadmap live on Thursday March 26, 2020. Sign up here. The roadmap is basically a list of things that we at wolfSSL want to work on for curl to see happen this year – and some that we want to mention as possibilities.(Yes, the word “webinar” is used, don’t let it scare you!) If you can’t join live, you will be able to enjoy a recorded version after the fact.

    •      
  • 2020.12 JVM Nullification
           
             

    Christian Bartolomäus has fixed a long standing issue on the JVM backend: not having a proper representation for nqp::null. This special value is used a lot in Rakudo in hot code paths to indicate that something has not been initialized yet.

    •             
  • Fail-fast on missing required arguments in JavaScript using default values that throw
           
             

    Missing arguments are not fun.

Android Leftovers

Programming: Git, Secure Coding, CMake and Perl

  • Self-hosting a tiny git remote

    There are plenty of full-featured git forges out there. If you’re a software developer, you’ve probably used GitHub, Bitbucket, and GitLab at some point – and you’re maybe familiar with Gitea, Gogs, or SourceHut.

    All of this software is great, and each git forge has valuable features that save users time and effort when working on projects.

    Sometimes, though, all I need is a simple git remote to sync a simple project. I don’t need issue trackers, wikis, continuous integration, or a way to manage patches coming from multiple contributors.

    For these use cases, I have set up a tiny git remote that only I can access.

  • Secure by Design

    Secure by Design is quite a practical book, with many ideas that can be used right away. It shows concrete ways of coding that improve security by limiting the ways in which bugs can slip in. There are quite a few code examples that help explaining the concepts. Sometimes the book is too wordy, such as the example in chapter 11, where insurance policies where issued without payment. But overall it is great resource for developers that want to write more secure code.

  • How We Fixed One Bug in CMake

    In August 2019, CMake introduced the long-awaited support for precompiled headers. Before that, one had to use different plugins, for example, Cotire. Right after the release of CMake with new functionality, there were several more improvements. But in the fall, we decided that we could already start using this feature, and rewrote our scripts. Later, we found a bug that generated incorrect parameters of the Clang compiler and prevented the launch of the PVS-Studio analyzer. The bug had to be fixed by ourselves.

  • The [Perl] Weekly Challenge #052

    I look forward to the weekly challenges only to learn something new in Raku. I would like to thank many people (unfair to name few here) who guided me every time I am stuck, thanks to the Gang at Twitter. As the pattern I always follow, I started with Perl solution. I would not waste any time explaining my code as it is self explanatory.

  • Comparing coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 spike protein sequences with BioPerl

    Continuing from extraction of coronavirus spike protein sequences I decided to compare them and see if any mutations could be found. To do this I needed to align sequences to each other and get multiple sequence alignment. There are many tools that might be used and I have chosen MUSCLE as it is fast, easy to use and accurate enough. However, other tools such as MAFFT or T-Coffee should also work well and could give more accurate alignments in more complicated cases than the one I was dealing with.

ZFS: Pools, Mirrors and Ubuntu Test Drive

  • How we set up our ZFS filesystem hierarchy in our ZFS pools

    Our long standing practice here, predating even the first generation of our ZFS fileservers, is that we have two main sorts of filesystems, home directories (homedir filesystems) and what we call 'work directory' (workdir) filesystems. Homedir filesystems are called /h/NNN (for some NNN) and workdir filesystems are called /w/NNN; the NNN is unique across all of the different sorts of filesystems. Users are encouraged to put as much stuff as possible in workdirs and can have as many of them as they want, which mattered a lot more in the days when we used Solaris DiskSuite and had fixed-sized filesystems.

  • Rebalancing data on ZFS mirrors

    If you just want to get the data moved and don’t care about balance, you can just copy the data over, then add the new disks and be done with it. But, it won’t be distributed evenly over the vdevs in your pool.

    Don’t fret, though, it’s actually pretty easy to rebalance mirrors. In the following example, we’ll assume you’ve got four disks in a RAID array on an old machine, and two disks available to copy the data to in the short term.

  • Trying Out Ubuntu 20.04 With ZFS + Zsys Automated APT Snapshots

    As part of the ZFS improvements for Ubuntu 20.04 with Canonical's Zsys initiative is the ability to automatically take snapshots on APT operations for being able to do a system rollback/revert if necessary following package management changes. I've begun trying out the ZFS/Zsys changes for Ubuntu 20.04 and so far is working well. It was with Ubuntu 19.10 that Canonical added a ZFS root file-system install option to their Ubiquity desktop installer. That easy install option is there with Ubuntu 20.04's desktop installer but is now tucked away within an "advanced features" windows.

