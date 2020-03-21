Today in Techrights

Announcing the Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Release 5 Update 3 for Oracle Linux

The Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel (UEK) for Oracle Linux provides the latest open source innovations and key optimizations and security to enterprise cloud workloads. It is the Linux kernel that powers Oracle Cloud and Oracle Engineered Systems such as Oracle Exadata Database Machine as well as Oracle Linux on Intel-64, AMD-64 or ARM hardware. UEK R5 Update 3 is based on the mainline kernel version 4.14.35. Through actively monitoring upstream check-ins and collaboration with partners and customers, Oracle continues to improve and apply critical bug and security fixes to the Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel (UEK) R5 for Oracle Linux. This update includes several new features, added functionality, and bug fixes across a range of subsystems. UEK R5 Update 3 can be recognized with release number starting with 4.14.35-1902.300.

Why Components Of Login Screen In Ubuntu 20.04 Looks So Misaligned?

On March 19, 2020, Ubuntu developers stabilized the user interface development of the upcoming Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. It indicates the beginning of the documentation process and end of user interface updates. However, changes can still be made by taking approval of the release team. The next day, when I tried the daily builds of v20.04, I found something very odd with the login screen. Of course, I noticed other updates as well like a beep sound at the start of installation. It is okay for me, but, more than that, I’ve got a concern about the alignment of the input box at the login window.