Interview with Anilia

KDE
Windows 10 Outperforming Linux On A ~$5000 Laptop, Ubuntu Beating Clear Linux

We are used to seeing tier-one Linux distributions outperforming Microsoft Windows on hardware ranging from $199 laptops to HEDT and server processors and everything in between. Thus it came as a large surprise to us when finding Windows 10 outperforming multiple Linux distributions on a new Intel laptop. Not only was Windows 10 leading, but the performance paradigm shifted that Ubuntu was even outperforming Clear Linux, which normally is the fastest of Linux distributions out-of-the-box. Read more

Interview with Anilia

Amazing! When I first opened Krita I thought – This is exactly what I need, that’s my perfect tool. Everything, but the most important thing is that Krita gives me exactly what I need for digital painting. I have all necessary tools in one place and those tools works perfectly with my tablet. I don’t need to spend hours to customize the program and search for options. Read more

Building a Raspberry Pi cluster with MicroK8s

The tutorial for building a Raspberry Pi cluster with MicroK8s is here. This blog is not a tutorial. This blog aims to answer; why? Why would you build a Raspberry Pi cluster with MicroK8s? Here we go a little deeper to understand the hype around Kubernetes, the uses of cluster computing and the capabilities of MicroK8s. Read more

