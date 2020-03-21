Android Leftovers
-
Sprint finally updates the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G to Android 10
-
PSA: Do not upgrade your Mi A3 to Xiaomi's latest buggy Android 10 update
-
Xiaomi MIUI 12 update (Android 11): Purported list of devices for first batch
-
All the smaller features in Android 11 Developer Preview 2 you might have missed
-
Google's security measures failed to find Android malware in Play Store
-
Best zombie survival games for Android and iOS
-
Why Google, LG, Nokia may be saying 'no' to Android's fastest processor
-
How to speed up Android smartphones: Step-by-step guide
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 708 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Windows 10 Outperforming Linux On A ~$5000 Laptop, Ubuntu Beating Clear Linux
We are used to seeing tier-one Linux distributions outperforming Microsoft Windows on hardware ranging from $199 laptops to HEDT and server processors and everything in between. Thus it came as a large surprise to us when finding Windows 10 outperforming multiple Linux distributions on a new Intel laptop. Not only was Windows 10 leading, but the performance paradigm shifted that Ubuntu was even outperforming Clear Linux, which normally is the fastest of Linux distributions out-of-the-box.
Interview with Anilia
Amazing! When I first opened Krita I thought – This is exactly what I need, that’s my perfect tool. Everything, but the most important thing is that Krita gives me exactly what I need for digital painting. I have all necessary tools in one place and those tools works perfectly with my tablet. I don’t need to spend hours to customize the program and search for options.
Building a Raspberry Pi cluster with MicroK8s
The tutorial for building a Raspberry Pi cluster with MicroK8s is here. This blog is not a tutorial. This blog aims to answer; why? Why would you build a Raspberry Pi cluster with MicroK8s? Here we go a little deeper to understand the hype around Kubernetes, the uses of cluster computing and the capabilities of MicroK8s.
Recent comments
6 hours 28 min ago
6 hours 44 min ago
8 hours 48 min ago
8 hours 57 min ago
10 hours 9 min ago
15 hours 17 min ago
17 hours 7 min ago
20 hours 24 min ago
22 hours 26 min ago
23 hours 58 min ago