Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 24th of March 2020 03:29:07 PM

Filed under

The Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel (UEK) for Oracle Linux provides the latest open source innovations and key optimizations and security to enterprise cloud workloads. It is the Linux kernel that powers Oracle Cloud and Oracle Engineered Systems such as Oracle Exadata Database Machine as well as Oracle Linux on Intel-64, AMD-64 or ARM hardware.

UEK R5 Update 3 is based on the mainline kernel version 4.14.35. Through actively monitoring upstream check-ins and collaboration with partners and customers, Oracle continues to improve and apply critical bug and security fixes to the Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel (UEK) R5 for Oracle Linux. This update includes several new features, added functionality, and bug fixes across a range of subsystems.

UEK R5 Update 3 can be recognized with release number starting with 4.14.35-1902.300.