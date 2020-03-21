Malus, an action RPG that puts an emphasis on the quite different combat system, with a darker theme and horror elements plus it's also now available on Linux.

This Unreal Engine powered game entered Early Access only this month, with a Linux build arriving shortly after. Combat is certainly…different. It has a slower pace to it, it feels a little more tactical as you lock onto enemies and do a weird dance around them to fight effectively and I actually quite liked it. A lot of ARPGs focus on speed and brute force, so it's interesting to see it slowed down like this.