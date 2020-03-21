Autonomous car PC with 2nd Gen Xeon Scalable CPU claimed to be most advanced yet
A brief Youtube teaser video below proposes to compare the AIV-C622V1 directly with Neousys’ Coffee Lake based Nuvo-8208GC system, but then concludes without saying anything, leaving us wondering what sorts of things Acrosser might have to say about Neousys’ mother. It’s a bit of a mismatch since unlike the AIV-C622V1, the Nuvo-8208GC is not exclusively designed for autonomous cars. Other autonomous car computers include Nvidia’s Xavier-based systems such as the Drive PX Pegasus and Kontron’s 1st Gen Xeon Scalable 8160T based S2000 and Atom C3000 based EvoTRAC S1901.
There’s no product page yet for the AIV-C622V1, but the announcement is full of details. Acrosser does not mention OS support, although it is likely that like earlier AIV-branded Acrosser in-vehicle PCs such as the 6th Gen Skylake based AIV-Q170V1FL, the system supports Linux.
