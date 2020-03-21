Autonomous car PC with 2nd Gen Xeon Scalable CPU claimed to be most advanced yet
A brief Youtube teaser video below proposes to compare the AIV-C622V1 directly with Neousys’ Coffee Lake based Nuvo-8208GC system, but then concludes without saying anything, leaving us wondering what sorts of things Acrosser might have to say about Neousys’ mother. It’s a bit of a mismatch since unlike the AIV-C622V1, the Nuvo-8208GC is not exclusively designed for autonomous cars. Other autonomous car computers include Nvidia’s Xavier-based systems such as the Drive PX Pegasus and Kontron’s 1st Gen Xeon Scalable 8160T based S2000 and Atom C3000 based EvoTRAC S1901.
There’s no product page yet for the AIV-C622V1, but the announcement is full of details. Acrosser does not mention OS support, although it is likely that like earlier AIV-branded Acrosser in-vehicle PCs such as the 6th Gen Skylake based AIV-Q170V1FL, the system supports Linux.
Games: Malus, Titan Outpost, NVIDIA Nsight Graphics, Maia, Plague Inc and Stadia
Malus, an action RPG that puts an emphasis on the quite different combat system, with a darker theme and horror elements plus it's also now available on Linux.
This Unreal Engine powered game entered Early Access only this month, with a Linux build arriving shortly after. Combat is certainly…different. It has a slower pace to it, it feels a little more tactical as you lock onto enemies and do a weird dance around them to fight effectively and I actually quite liked it. A lot of ARPGs focus on speed and brute force, so it's interesting to see it slowed down like this.
Base building, people management and you're trying to colonise Saturn's moon Titan in Titan Outpost which is now available and supported on Linux.
Over the last year or two more and more toolkits, debuggers and all sorts of handy applications for developers have expanded their Linux support and now NVIDIA are doing the same with NVIDIA Nsight Graphics 2020.2.
Maia from Machine Studios (Simon Roth), is a hard sc-fi base builder set on a hostile world. It released in full back in 2018 and now you can get a free copy for the next few days.
There's a full narrative campaign, standalone missions and custom sandbox modes that will test your ability to successfully manage a colony. This is no RimWorld though, it's a lot slower paced and quite difficult. Pretty too, with visuals that give you a retro future feel. Inspired by games such as Dungeon Keeper, Theme Hospital and The Sims mixing together lots of elements into a firmly unique experience.
Ndemic Creations have announced two huge bits of news today around their hit Plague Inc: Evolved, after recently having a massive surge in players due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus.
They've made a $250,000 donation to help fight it, which has been split between the CEPI (Coalition of Epidemic Preparedness Innovations) and the World Health Organisation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.
“Eight years ago, I never imagined the real world would come to resemble a game of Plague Inc. or that so many players would be using Plague Inc. to help them get through an actual pandemic,” said James Vaughan, creator of Plague Inc. “We are proud to be able to help support the vital work of the WHO and CEPI as they work towards finding a vaccine for COVID-19”.
Recently, Google held an online Google for Games Keynote and quite a lot of new information came out of it including new games to come to Stadia. The majority of it was aimed at developers, although plenty of info for consumers came with the various presentations.
Firstly, what could be quite a big one, Splash Damage have announced they've teamed up with Google to make an exclusive Stadia game. Splash Damage worked on Gears of War, Halo, Dirty Bomb, Wolfenstein Enemy Territory and more. Probably safe to say it's going to be some sort of shooter.
