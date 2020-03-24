Kubernetes 1.18 available from Canonical
Canonical today announced full enterprise support for Kubernetes 1.18, with support covering Charmed Kubernetes, MicroK8s and kubeadm. Committed to releasing in tandem with upstream Kubernetes, enterprises can benefit from the latest additions to enhance their day to day operations.
“Canonical’s drive is to enable enterprises by giving them the tools to seamlessly deploy and operate their Kubernetes clusters. This new Kubernetes release unlocks capabilities for both MicroK8s and Charmed Kubernetes, with new add-ons like Kubeflow 1.0, Multus and support for the upcoming Ubuntu 20.04 LTS release. We are excited to work with our customers and partners to deliver them an unparalleled Kubernetes experience,” commented Alex Chalkias, Product Manager at Canonical.
Kubernetes 1.18 available from Canonical
