WordPress for Education and 5.4 Release One Week Away
Why I use WordPress for education
I believe that WordPress has a place in every PK-12 school. Most teachers are looking for ways to quickly engage parents with news from the classroom, and while many use social media, WordPress provides a powerful alternative. A simple classroom blog that's easily accessible to all is a great way to improve communication.
When I first came across WordPress in early 2006, I started using it as my own blogging software. I thought immediately of how useful this would be in a classroom. WordPress has everything you need to get your message out quickly to a global audience at little or no cost. According to the WordPress website, "WordPress was born out of a desire for an elegant, well-architectured personal publishing system built on PHP and MySQL and licensed under the GPL. It is the official successor of b2/cafelog. WordPress is modern software, but its roots and development go back to 2001." Also, WordPress is licensed under the GPL v. 2.0, and it is committed to accessibility. According to their website, "WordPress aims to make the WordPress Admin and bundled themes fully WCAG 2.0 AA compliant where possible."
WordPress 5.4 RC4
The fourth release candidate for WordPress 5.4 is live!
WordPress 5.4 is currently scheduled to land on March 31 2020, and we need your help to get there—if you haven’t tried 5.4 yet, now is the time!
