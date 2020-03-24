OpenGL Being Tied to Proprietary Software Traps
-
VMware Plumbing OpenGL 4.x Support For The VMWGFX Graphics Stack
VMware's VMWGFX open-source Linux graphics driver stack for interfacing with their virtualization software to offer guest VM 3D acceleration that is in turn handled by the host's drivers will soon be offering OpenGL 4.x support.
It's been a while since last having any big news to share on the VMWGFX stack either for their Linux kernel DRM or Mesa Gallium3D code. But they've been busy working on all of the bits necessary to implement for being able to handle OpenGL 4.0 support.
VMware's Roland Scheidegger on Friday sent out a patch series providing the necessary kernel-side bits for OpenGL 4 functionality with their Direct Rendering Manager driver. Various new commands and other capabilities were required for allowing their OpenGL driver to move beyond OpenGL 3.3.
-
Erik Faye-Lund: Introducing OpenCL™ and OpenGL® on DirectX [Ed: Microsoft has long leveraged DirectX to make it a "Windows world"]
For the last few months, we have been working on two exciting new projects at Collabora, and it’s finally time to share some information about them with the world:
We are partnering with Microsoft DirectX engineers to build OpenCL and OpenGL mapping layers, in order to bring OpenCL 1.2 and OpenGL 3.3 support to all Windows and DirectX 12 enabled devices out there!
This work builds on a lot of previous work. First and foremost, we are building this by using Mesa 3D, with the Gallium interface as the base for the OpenGL layer, and NIR as the base for the OpenCL compiler. We are also using LLVM and the SPIRV-LLVM-Translator from Khronos as the compiler front-end.
-
Collabora partnered with Microsoft to get OpenGL and OpenCL on DirectX
A very interesting use of open source in action here from the incredibly smart team over at Collabora who teamed up with Microsoft engineers to get OpenGL and OpenCL via DirectX.
Why is this interesting? Well, they're doing it by using the open source Mesa drivers. It's pretty darn clever, and shows just how far translation layers are being used industry-wide. Once this is all implemented, it means that any device that supports DirectX 12 would also work with (and actually be compliant) with OpenGL 3.3 and OpenCL 1.2.
-
Microsoft + Collabora Working To Map OpenGL/OpenCL Over DirectX 12
Microsoft and Collabora are today announcing a partnership for building OpenCL and OpenGL mapping layers over DirectX (D3D12).
The focus is on providing OpenCL 1.2 and OpenGL 3.3 support for all Windows builds on DirectX 12 enabled devices.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 724 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Debian: KDE/Plasma, Postgres and Outreachy
Cartesi Launches Linux Infrastructure For Developing Blockchain DApps
“We are excited to be launching the first-ever Linux infrastructure that runs on top of a blockchain, while we complete our second round of funding,” says Cartesi CEO Erick de Moura. “Blockchains and decentralization will allow for a new exciting range of applications, but with the current state of DApps, the space is very limited, making it very difficult for mainstream adoption. So, we are striving to create serious change and increase the viability of DApp development on top of a blockchain.” Currently, it is possible to develop directly on the blockchain, but the process is complex, lengthy, and the applications are left with very limited computational capabilities. As blockchain moves out of the shadows and into mainstream consciousness; programming and developing infrastructure must adapt to the new technology for other, non-crypto purposes. Cartesi brings all the tools and capabilities available in modern operating systems to the decentralized web. The company’s solution provides a legitimate and fully-fledged Linux OS that magnifies the capabilities of decentralized applications without compromising on the security guarantees of blockchain. Cartesi enables programmers to code decentralized applications seamlessly, while maintaining the appeal of mainstream web apps. Moreover, Cartesi will reduce the barrier of entry for mainstream developers and veterans, by eliminating the need to learn new programming languages and domain-specific tools that often present limitations and a steep learning curve. Also: The shelves may be empty, but the disk is full: Not even Linux can resist the bork at times
UCS 4.4-4: Fourth Point Release of UCS 4.4
We’ve just published the 4th point release of UCS 4.4: apart from bug fixes and some patches, we added some cool new features and improved numerous apps. For example, UCS 4.4-4 introduces logging of LDAP authentications, something that was previously only available via Samba 4. Our developers also put some work into the AD Connector (enhanced security, performance and compatibility), the Univention App Center and the UCS portal login screen. Read on to find out more about the most important innovations.
today's howtos
Recent comments
10 min 32 sec ago
36 min 51 sec ago
52 min 18 sec ago
1 hour 37 min ago
1 hour 44 min ago
1 hour 51 min ago
4 hours 51 min ago
10 hours 16 min ago
10 hours 30 min ago
18 hours 14 min ago