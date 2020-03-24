Python is one of the most popular languages in the world. I have been using it myself for over a decade and am still constantly learning new things.

In this Wing Tip we'll start looking at how to use Wing Pro to remotely develop Python code running on an AWS instance. With minimal configuration, Wing Pro can edit, debug, test, inspect, and navigate Python code residing on an AWS instance, as if it were on the local host.

NumPy is the fundamental Python library for numerical computing. Its most important type is an array type called ndarray. NumPy offers a lot of array creation routines for different circumstances. arange() is one such function based on numerical ranges. It’s often referred to as np.arange() because np is a widely used abbreviation for NumPy.

The original Python 101 was the first book I had ever written. In deciding to write a 2nd edition, I needed to decide what I should keep and what I should remove from the book. What I ended up doing was rewriting the book from the ground up.

The Python Software Foundation blog looks at some changes to pip, the Python Package installer, in the process of developing a new resolver. The new resolver will reduce inconsistency and be stricter, refusing to install two packages with incompatible requirements.

Welcome to Episode #334 of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this deep dive episode, we have a special guest, Derek Kozel, MW0LNA, who takes the hosts and everyone else on a wild ride into the internals of GNURadio. Somehow by the end it all starts to make sense. Learn about SDR, hardware design, DSP, audio path simulation and much more in this informative episode and look for the companion YouTube video to follow. Thanks for listening. We hope you enjoy. Stay safe out there.

On this episode of This Week in Linux, we’re going to cover a lot of great news like the latest release of OBS Studio, Mozilla is teaming up with KaiOS, System76 announced they’re going to be making a Keyboard and Linux Mint’s LMDE 4 was Released this week. We’re also going to check out some ideas that the community came up with for what to do while in Club Quarantine. We’ll also check out a new project related to Linux Printing, called PAPPL. (just rolls right off the tounge) Later in the show, we’re going to discuss a few controversial topics. Purism announced a new product called the Librem Mini and it’s been met with mixed reactions. Microsoft announced some news related to WSL2 and that they are buying, npm, a very sizeable package manager for the JavaScript programming language. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!

Security: Updates, Cracking and Application Scanning Security updates for Tuesday Security updates have been issued by Debian (tomcat8), Fedora (chromium and okular), openSUSE (texlive-filesystem), Oracle (tomcat6), Scientific Linux (libvncserver, thunderbird, and tomcat6), Slackware (gd), SUSE (cloud-init, postgresql10, python36, and strongswan), and Ubuntu (ibus and vim).

Windows 10 gets hacked (twice) at Pwn2Own, along with macOS and Ubuntu Pwn2Own witnessed hackers defeating the security of not just Windows 10, but also macOS and Ubuntu – all on the very first day. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the big hacking event was held with all those involved participating remotely – with their exploits prepared in advance – rather than in Vancouver as is usually the case (as part of the CanSecWest security conference).

Josh Bressers: Part 4: Application scanning We’ve already discussed the perils of code and composition scanning. If you’ve not already read those, you should go back to the beginning. Now we’re going to discuss application scanning. The basic idea here is we have a scanner that interacts with a running application and looks for bugs. The other two scanners run against static content. A running application is dynamic and ever changing. If we thought code scanning was hard, this is even harder. Well it can be harder, it can also be easier. Sometimes.