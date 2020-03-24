Programming Leftovers
-
welcome to heck: lessons learned from Ikona writing rust bindings to C++ the hard way
rust is quite a neat language, isn't it? gigantic library ecosystem, memory safety, tons of developer-friendly tools in it. for Ikona, I decided to utilise this language, and instead of relying on binding generators that hide half the magic away from you, I wrote all bindings by hand.
-
New package RcppDate 0.0.1 now on CRAN!
A new small package with a new C++ header library is now on CRAN. It brings the date library by Howard Hinnant to R. This library has been in pretty wide-spread use for a while now, and adds to C++11/C++14/C++17 what will be (with minor modifications) the ‘date’ library in C++20. I had been aware of it for a while, but not needed thanks to CCTZ library out of Google and our RcppCCTZ package. And like CCTZ, it builds upon std::chron adding a whole lot of functionality and useability enhancement. But a some upcoming (and quite exciting!) changes in nanotime required it, I had a reason to set about packaging it as RcppDate. And after a few days of gestation and review it is now available via CRAN.https://www.kdab.com/debugging-profiling-qt-3d-apps/
-
Debugging and Profiling Qt 3D applications
Qt 3D, being a retained mode high level graphic API abstraction, tries to hide most of the details involved in rendering the data provided by applications. It makes a lot of decisions and operations in the background in order to get pixels on the screen. But, because Qt 3D also has very rich API, developers can have a lot of control on the rendering by manipulating the scene graph and, more importantly, the frame graph. It is however sometimes difficult to understand how various operations affect performance.
-
Second Tuesday of each month and a BASHing data century
My wife has a lunchtime meeting on the second Tuesday of each month, so naturally I thought about command-line ways to get a list of the meeting dates for a calendar year (with Priscilla's help; see below).
-
Bash Shell Expansions: Brace Expansion, Parameter Expansion and more
In this article we will cover all the basic features of Bash Shell expansion. Some of the most complex and interesting expansions are the Brace Expansion and Parameter Expansion which have many features and options which are powerful but only mastered over time by BASH programmers and linux devops folks. Word Splitting is also quite interesting and sometime overlooked. Filename, Arithmetic Expansion and Variable substitution are well known. We will cover numerous topics and show examples of the command and most useful syntaxes for each syntax. So let’s get started.
-
How and why to properly write copyright statements in your code
This blog post was not easy to write as it started as a very simple thing intended for developers, but later, when I was digging around, it turned out that there is no good single resource online on copyright statements. So I decided to take a stab at writing one.
I tried to strike a good balance between 1) keeping it short and to the point for developers who just want to know what to do, and 2) FOSS compliance officers and legal geeks who want to understand not just best practices, but also the reasons behind them.
If you are extremely short on time, the TL;DR should give you the bare minimal instructions, but if you have just 2 minutes I would advise you to read the actual HowTo a bit lower below.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 763 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, TWIL, Linux Headlines, Linux in the Ham Shack and Command Line Heroes
Python Programming Leftovers
Security: Updates, Cracking and Application Scanning
Debian: KDE/Plasma, Postgres and Outreachy
Recent comments
2 hours 21 min ago
2 hours 47 min ago
3 hours 3 min ago
3 hours 48 min ago
3 hours 55 min ago
4 hours 2 min ago
7 hours 2 min ago
12 hours 27 min ago
12 hours 41 min ago
20 hours 25 min ago