Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, TWIL, Linux Headlines, Linux in the Ham Shack and Command Line Heroes
-
We debate the dangers and advantages of one-click deployments. Then Dan from elementary OS shares an AppCenter for Everyone update.
Plus a big batch of feedback that kicks off some wide-ranging discussions.
-
On this episode of This Week in Linux, we’re going to cover a lot of great news like the latest release of OBS Studio, Mozilla is teaming up with KaiOS, System76 announced they’re going to be making a Keyboard and Linux Mint’s LMDE 4 was Released this week. We’re also going to check out some ideas that the community came up with for what to do while in Club Quarantine. We’ll also check out a new project related to Linux Printing, called PAPPL. (just rolls right off the tounge) Later in the show, we’re going to discuss a few controversial topics. Purism announced a new product called the Librem Mini and it’s been met with mixed reactions. Microsoft announced some news related to WSL2 and that they are buying, npm, a very sizeable package manager for the JavaScript programming language. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!
-
Mozilla partners with Scroll for a premium ad-free browsing experience, Tor and Tails release key security fixes, Magisk 20.4 launches with MagiskHide disabled by default, and Python is looking for user feedback to improve pip.
-
Welcome to Episode #334 of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this deep dive episode, we have a special guest, Derek Kozel, MW0LNA, who takes the hosts and everyone else on a wild ride into the internals of GNURadio. Somehow by the end it all starts to make sense. Learn about SDR, hardware design, DSP, audio path simulation and much more in this informative episode and look for the companion YouTube video to follow. Thanks for listening. We hope you enjoy. Stay safe out there.
Python Programming Leftovers
-
The Python Software Foundation blog looks at some changes to pip, the Python Package installer, in the process of developing a new resolver. The new resolver will reduce inconsistency and be stricter, refusing to install two packages with incompatible requirements.
-
The original Python 101 was the first book I had ever written. In deciding to write a 2nd edition, I needed to decide what I should keep and what I should remove from the book. What I ended up doing was rewriting the book from the ground up.
-
NumPy is the fundamental Python library for numerical computing. Its most important type is an array type called ndarray. NumPy offers a lot of array creation routines for different circumstances. arange() is one such function based on numerical ranges. It’s often referred to as np.arange() because np is a widely used abbreviation for NumPy.
-
In this Wing Tip we'll start looking at how to use Wing Pro to remotely develop Python code running on an AWS instance. With minimal configuration, Wing Pro can edit, debug, test, inspect, and navigate Python code residing on an AWS instance, as if it were on the local host.
-
Python is one of the most popular languages in the world. I have been using it myself for over a decade and am still constantly learning new things.
Security: Updates, Cracking and Application Scanning
-
Security updates have been issued by Debian (tomcat8), Fedora (chromium and okular), openSUSE (texlive-filesystem), Oracle (tomcat6), Scientific Linux (libvncserver, thunderbird, and tomcat6), Slackware (gd), SUSE (cloud-init, postgresql10, python36, and strongswan), and Ubuntu (ibus and vim).
-
Pwn2Own witnessed hackers defeating the security of not just Windows 10, but also macOS and Ubuntu – all on the very first day.
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the big hacking event was held with all those involved participating remotely – with their exploits prepared in advance – rather than in Vancouver as is usually the case (as part of the CanSecWest security conference).
-
We’ve already discussed the perils of code and composition scanning. If you’ve not already read those, you should go back to the beginning.
Now we’re going to discuss application scanning. The basic idea here is we have a scanner that interacts with a running application and looks for bugs. The other two scanners run against static content. A running application is dynamic and ever changing. If we thought code scanning was hard, this is even harder. Well it can be harder, it can also be easier. Sometimes.
Debian: KDE/Plasma, Postgres and Outreachy
-
I have been trying out the Plasma Desktop for one week now, and I am very positively surprised. Compared to the clumsy history of KDE3, the current desktop is extremely small-footprint and smooth, surprisingly. Integration is as expected great, and mixing programs from the “other world” (Gtk/Gnome) works also extremely smooth.
-
Users had often asked where they could find older versions of packages from apt.postgresql.org. I had been collecting these since about April 2013, and in July 2016, I made the packages available via an ad-hoc URL on the repository master host, called "the morgue". There was little repository structure, all files belonging to a source package were stuffed into a single directory, no matter what distribution they belonged to. Besides this not being particularly accessible for users, the main problem was the ever-increasing need for more disk space on the repository host. We are now at 175 GB for the archive, of which 152 GB is for the morgue.
Our friends from yum.postgresql.org have had a proper archive host (yum-archive.postgresql.org) for some time already, so it was about time to follow suit and implement a proper archive for apt.postgresql.org as well, usable from apt.
-
This is my last Outreachy blogpost, as my internship unfortunately has come to an end. It was a blast!
Through the Outreachy internship I gained a lot of valuable knowledge and even though I dont know what the future will bring, I am more confident about myself, my skills in fundraising and my technical abilities now.
During the contribution phase I did quite a lot of research so I could come up with relevant information to add on the Debian wiki as part of the contribution phase tasks. This was helpful for me to build a more deep understanding of the Debian project, the DebConf conferences and the general style of working within Debian.
During this phase I completed most of the tasks given and got onto the mailing lists and IRC channels which are public. This was quite an intense experience by itself as it was like digging into a new job but in a competitive situation as other applicants, of course, were also putting in their best to get one of the 50 Outreachy internships (two in Debian) that were available.
Recent comments
2 hours 21 min ago
2 hours 47 min ago
3 hours 3 min ago
3 hours 48 min ago
3 hours 55 min ago
4 hours 2 min ago
7 hours 2 min ago
12 hours 27 min ago
12 hours 41 min ago
20 hours 25 min ago