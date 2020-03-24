[Stay at Home] Free Online Communication Tools for Ubuntu GNU/Linux Users

To dear readers, in the emergency of COVID-19 widespread disease, we all needed to keep staying at home but in fact we still need to communicate with people. For that purpose, I listed here several free & popular communication tools everybody can use on Ubuntu with short guidances in using them. They are email & mailing list, IRC webchat, Telegram, and Jitsi Meet. They are all gratis and quick to use and I myself using them for online teaching and reaching people out there. Stay safe and be healthy!

Tough lessons learned from measuring community health with open source software

Measuring the health of an open source community is a topic of increasing importance. From the moment an open source community forms, researchers, maintainers, and organizations try to understand whether the community is healthy and what makes it healthy. The Community Health Analytics for Open Source Software (CHAOSS) project offers a formal approach to understanding community health. The project started in 2017, bringing four stakeholders (open source communities, academia, organizations, and toolmakers) together under the Linux Foundation's umbrella. GrimoireLab, the focus of this article, is one of CHAOSS's co-founding projects.

Raspberry Pi 4: Chronicling the Desktop Experience – Podcasts – Week 22

This is a weekly blog about the Raspberry Pi 4 (“RPI4”), the latest product in the popular Raspberry Pi range of computers. Podcasts are big business. We see celebrities, influencers, journalists, academics, one man and his dog owning a microphone and mixing desk produce regular podcast shows. The quality is variable. Some are truly awesome, others are strictly an acquired taste. Podcasts are a great way of keeping up to date with the latest news, reviews, banter, gossip, to deepen your understanding of the world we live in, and much more.