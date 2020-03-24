Language Selection

How Linux Can Replace Windows in China

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 25th of March 2020 10:48:37 AM
Linux

This is what Chinese-based Union Tech promises, as its Linux-based Unified Operating System, or UOS, has made a huge progress in the last couple of months.

More specifically, the Chinese firm has worked together with other local companies to run the Linux operating system on chips developed domestically. And according to a recent report, an important achievement was reached in January when UOS managed to boot in 30 seconds on this hardware.

How Linux Can Replace Windows in China

Checking Spellings in Linux Command Line

In this age, spellchecking is built in almost anywhere you write text be it your browser, text editor or your word processor. But back when internet wasn’t readily available and people were stuck to just the command line, spelling check was a luxury. This is why earlier operating system like Unix and Linux provided some built-in spellcheckers and dictionary features. Surprised? Let me show you such commands. Read more

25 Practical mv Command in Linux for Everyday Users

The mv command is used to move and/or rename files in Linux and BSD distributions. System administrators regularly use mv to perform operations on the Linux filesystem. Do not worry if you’re a starting user with little or no knowledge over this command. Today, we have prepared this guide to provide you all the information you need regarding the mv utility. You will learn the various functions associated with this command and gain the necessary experience by executing the example commands demonstrated below. Luckily for you, mv is one of the most basic Linux terminal commands and quite easy to master. Read more

Purism’s contributions to Linux 5.5 and 5.6

Following up on our report for Linux 5.4, we continue to improve mainline kernel support for the Librem 5 phone. Here’s a summary of the progress we have made during the 5.5 and 5.6 development cycles. The driver that saw the most patches was the LED backlight driver. More specifically the lm3692x family of chips as used in the Librem 5 to drive the LCD panel backlight. It makes up for almost half of the changes submitted, besides bug fixes and preparations for other changes. Read more

