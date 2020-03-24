Raspberry Pi 4: Chronicling the Desktop Experience – Podcasts – Week 22
This is a weekly blog about the Raspberry Pi 4 (“RPI4”), the latest product in the popular Raspberry Pi range of computers.
Podcasts are big business. We see celebrities, influencers, journalists, academics, one man and his dog owning a microphone and mixing desk produce regular podcast shows. The quality is variable. Some are truly awesome, others are strictly an acquired taste. Podcasts are a great way of keeping up to date with the latest news, reviews, banter, gossip, to deepen your understanding of the world we live in, and much more.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 86 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
3 min 10 sec ago
7 hours 24 min ago
7 hours 51 min ago
8 hours 6 min ago
8 hours 51 min ago
8 hours 59 min ago
9 hours 5 min ago
12 hours 6 min ago
17 hours 30 min ago
17 hours 44 min ago