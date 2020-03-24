Today in Techrights
- ‘Team UPC’ Last Week
- The Fall of the UPC – Part VII: Lies and Revisionism About the Reasons for the UPC’s Ultimate Demise (to Leave the Door Open for More Failed Attempts)
- Linux Foundation Became Anti-Linux, Run by Microsoft People to Serve Microsoft’s Agenda
- Microsoft Continues to Attack and Steal From the Open Source/Free Software Communities
- Targeted Attack Leveraging FSF Servers
- If We Weren’t Silencing Founders, Critics and People We Just Don’t Like
- IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, March 24, 2020
