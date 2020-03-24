Games: Pi Zero Pipboy, Deep Sky Derelicts: Definitive Edition and More
Stay busy in your Vault with a Raspberry Pi Zero Pipboy
Deep Sky Derelicts: Definitive Edition is out now with a juicy free patch for everyone
Deep Sky Derelicts: Definitive Edition, a nice blending of squad management and turn-based battles with a real gritty atmosphere and some stylish graphics is out now.
New SteamVR Beta has some essential Half-Life: Alyx fixes for Linux
While Half-Life: Alyx isn't on Linux (yet—it's coming), Valve are still trying to get it working as good as possible with Steam Play Proton and a new update for SteamVR is up.
Seems Valve do intend to go back to SteamOS at some point
SteamOS, the Valve-made Linux distribution that was originally for the failed Steam Machine initiative has gradually vanished into the sidelines but it seems it won't be forever.
A while ago, we did see indications that Valve would work on SteamOS 3.0 "Clockwerk" back in 2018 but they've still been very quiet on it since apart from a few minor package updates to SteamOS 2 "Brewmaster".
Valve have been extremely active on other fronts though of course. As a quick bit of history: for Linux they put out Steam Play Proton, the ACO shader compiler for AMD, this new Steam Linux Runtime container system, the micro-compositor Gamescope and there's more with people working on all sorts under contract for Valve to improve Linux.
Dinosaur survival MMO 'Path of Titans' looks seriously fun in the new pre-release video
Alderon Games have been heads-down working on Path of Titans, their upcoming dino MMO where all players are dinosaurs and it really looks like it's come along great.
They just recently announced that they're going to enter "pre-release" this September, which includes Linux support as they got all that in quite early. Alderon say this means they will have a "playable game with multiplayer servers and many of the core mechanics of the game completed at that time".
