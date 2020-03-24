Language Selection

KDE

  • Plasma Bigscreen – A Dive Into Mycroft Skills, Voice Applications & More

    In this blog post I would like take you through an introduction to Mycroft GUI Skills and Voice Applications technology on Plasma Bigscreen and showcase some of the interesting stuff I have been working on for the Plasma Bigscreen Project which are available on the beta image release for the Raspberry PI 4. This beta image show cases not only media-rich voice applications but also applications specialised to fit the Bigscreen experience all developed under an open process, more information on them in the sections below.

    Plasma Bigscreen is the free open-source user interface experience for those big TV Screens, It consist of KDE Plasma technology powering the User Interface with Mycroft AI’s voice assistance technology packaged together on the image to provide a Smart TV platform and is based on KDE Neon.

    The experience when sitting 10 feet away from your TV just isn’t complete without having the ease of access to control it and that’s exactly the space in which Mycroft AI the open-source voice assistant experience fits right in to provide you with that hands free easy interaction.

  • Plasma Bigscreen

    Today I want to introduce a project I have been working on together (mostly in the background) with some colleagues of mine… Now with beta status reached, it’s time to more publicly talk about it: enter Plasma Bigscreen.

    Smart TVs are becoming more and more complete computers, but unfortunately there the experience tends to be a tight walled garden between proprietary platform, services and privacy-infringing features. Features which are very cool, like voice control, but in order to not pose a threat to the user privacy should be on a free software stack and depending less on proprietary cloud platforms where possible.

    Plasma BigScreen is a platform intended to use on smart TVs (trough a powerful enough small computing platform, such as the Raspberry Pi4, or any tiny computer if you need more power) with big remote-friendly UI controls, and Voice activation. What technology did we use for it? Plasma (of course!) and Mycroft.

SUSE/OpenSUSE: Open Build Service, Greenwashing and SUSE Manager

  • Containers building with the Open Build Service

    If you are interested in containers building, maintenance and publishing then this video tutorial might be for you. It depicts the journey of a developer using the Open Build Service [1] to create and publish a container based solution using KIWI [2]. I hope you can enjoy the video and I look forward to any feedback you may have.

  • 3 Ways Open Source is Helping to Tackle Climate Change

    Amid the current global pandemic and all of the research activity associated with it, our lives have changed dramatically. World economies have been greatly impacted, but I remain confident that things will recover in a few months. Open source software and supercomputers around the world have been helping in that research, as discussed in a recent blog post.

  • Start of SUSE Manager 4.1 Public Beta Program!

    We have a new Public Mailing List, so you can share your feedback with our Public Beta Community, our Engineering and our Product Managers.

Speeding up Linux disk encryption

Data encryption at rest is a must-have for any modern Internet company. Many companies, however, don't encrypt their disks, because they fear the potential performance penalty caused by encryption overhead. Encrypting data at rest is vital for Cloudflare with more than 200 data centres across the world. In this post, we will investigate the performance of disk encryption on Linux and explain how we made it at least two times faster for ourselves and our customers! Read more Also: Cloudflare Improving Linux Disk Encryption Performance - Doubling The Throughput

Announcing the availability of Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform 7.3

Today, we are announcing the general availability of Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform (EAP) 7.3, which introduces Jakarta Enterprise Edition (EE) 8 support, enhancements to operations on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform and several new security features. JBoss EAP is an open source, Java EE 8 compliant and Jakarta EE 8-compliant application server that enables organizations to deploy and manage business-critical enterprise Java applications across hybrid IT environments, including bare metal, virtualized, private clouds or public clouds. With this release, Red Hat is continuing its commitment to Jakarta EE support and enabling customers to extend existing application investments as they continue to transition to emerging architectures and programming paradigms that require a lightweight, highly modular, cloud-native platform. What’s new in JBoss EAP 7.3 Jakarta EE is the latest standard for building mission-critical enterprise Java applications, transitioning to the Eclipse Foundation where it continues to innovate via a collaborative, community-powered model. JBoss EAP 7.3 offers complete Jarkarta EE 8 support, including backwards-compatibility with the entire JBoss EAP 7 family of releases and the applications written for those earlier releases. This version also introduces new capabilities and enhancements that are designed to improve security, server management, observability and enhancements for JBoss EAP on Red Hat OpenShift. You can read more in the JBoss EAP 7.3 Release Notes, but here are the highlights... Read more

Open-spec RK3328 SBC offers dual GbE for $22

FriendlyElec’s $22 “NanoPi R2S” router SBC run FriendlyWrt or Ubuntu Core on a quad -A53 RK3328 with 1GB DDR4, a pair each of USB and 941Mbps Gigabit Ethernet ports, and an optional $3 case. FriendlyElec has launched an update to its community-backed NanoPi R1S-H3, NanoPi R1S-H5, and earlier NanoPi R1 router boards that similarly targets basic routing and IoT duties. The NanoPi R2S switches from the quad-core Cortex-A7 Allwinner H3 on the R1S-H3 and the quad -A53 Allwinner H5 on the R1S-H5 to tap the quad -A53 Rockchip RK3328. The SoC is clocked here at 1.4GHz compared to 1.2GHz on the NanoPi R1S-H5’s Allwinner H5. Read more

