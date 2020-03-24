Open-spec RK3328 SBC offers dual GbE for $22
FriendlyElec’s $22 “NanoPi R2S” router SBC run FriendlyWrt or Ubuntu Core on a quad -A53 RK3328 with 1GB DDR4, a pair each of USB and 941Mbps Gigabit Ethernet ports, and an optional $3 case.
FriendlyElec has launched an update to its community-backed NanoPi R1S-H3, NanoPi R1S-H5, and earlier NanoPi R1 router boards that similarly targets basic routing and IoT duties. The NanoPi R2S switches from the quad-core Cortex-A7 Allwinner H3 on the R1S-H3 and the quad -A53 Allwinner H5 on the R1S-H5 to tap the quad -A53 Rockchip RK3328. The SoC is clocked here at 1.4GHz compared to 1.2GHz on the NanoPi R1S-H5’s Allwinner H5.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 844 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
SUSE/OpenSUSE: Open Build Service, Greenwashing and SUSE Manager
Speeding up Linux disk encryption
Data encryption at rest is a must-have for any modern Internet company. Many companies, however, don't encrypt their disks, because they fear the potential performance penalty caused by encryption overhead. Encrypting data at rest is vital for Cloudflare with more than 200 data centres across the world. In this post, we will investigate the performance of disk encryption on Linux and explain how we made it at least two times faster for ourselves and our customers! Also: Cloudflare Improving Linux Disk Encryption Performance - Doubling The Throughput
Announcing the availability of Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform 7.3
Today, we are announcing the general availability of Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform (EAP) 7.3, which introduces Jakarta Enterprise Edition (EE) 8 support, enhancements to operations on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform and several new security features. JBoss EAP is an open source, Java EE 8 compliant and Jakarta EE 8-compliant application server that enables organizations to deploy and manage business-critical enterprise Java applications across hybrid IT environments, including bare metal, virtualized, private clouds or public clouds. With this release, Red Hat is continuing its commitment to Jakarta EE support and enabling customers to extend existing application investments as they continue to transition to emerging architectures and programming paradigms that require a lightweight, highly modular, cloud-native platform. What’s new in JBoss EAP 7.3 Jakarta EE is the latest standard for building mission-critical enterprise Java applications, transitioning to the Eclipse Foundation where it continues to innovate via a collaborative, community-powered model. JBoss EAP 7.3 offers complete Jarkarta EE 8 support, including backwards-compatibility with the entire JBoss EAP 7 family of releases and the applications written for those earlier releases. This version also introduces new capabilities and enhancements that are designed to improve security, server management, observability and enhancements for JBoss EAP on Red Hat OpenShift. You can read more in the JBoss EAP 7.3 Release Notes, but here are the highlights...
Open-spec RK3328 SBC offers dual GbE for $22
FriendlyElec’s $22 “NanoPi R2S” router SBC run FriendlyWrt or Ubuntu Core on a quad -A53 RK3328 with 1GB DDR4, a pair each of USB and 941Mbps Gigabit Ethernet ports, and an optional $3 case. FriendlyElec has launched an update to its community-backed NanoPi R1S-H3, NanoPi R1S-H5, and earlier NanoPi R1 router boards that similarly targets basic routing and IoT duties. The NanoPi R2S switches from the quad-core Cortex-A7 Allwinner H3 on the R1S-H3 and the quad -A53 Allwinner H5 on the R1S-H5 to tap the quad -A53 Rockchip RK3328. The SoC is clocked here at 1.4GHz compared to 1.2GHz on the NanoPi R1S-H5’s Allwinner H5.
Recent comments
27 min 1 sec ago
41 min 30 sec ago
51 min 56 sec ago
1 hour 12 min ago
1 hour 43 min ago
4 hours 3 min ago
5 hours 8 min ago
6 hours 54 min ago
6 hours 59 min ago
14 hours 21 min ago