Security Leftovers
-
Security updates for Thursday
Security updates have been issued by CentOS (firefox, icu, kernel-rt, libvncserver, python-imaging, python-pip, python-virtualenv, thunderbird, tomcat, tomcat6, and zsh), Debian (icu and okular), Fedora (libxslt and php), Gentoo (bluez, chromium, pure-ftpd, samba, tor, weechat, xen, and zsh), Oracle (libvncserver), Red Hat (ipmitool and zsh), and SUSE (python-cffi, python-cryptography and python-cffi, python-cryptography, python-xattr).
-
Senator sounds alarm on cyber threats to internet connectivity during coronavirus crisis [iophk: Windows TCO]
He emphasized that “during this time, the security of consumer devices and networks will be of heightened importance. It is also imperative that consumer Internet infrastructure not be used as attack vectors to consumer systems and workplace networks accessed from home.”
-
Internet Voting in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico is considered allowing for Internet voting. I have joined a group of security experts in a letter opposing the bill.
-
Security 101: X-Forwarded-For vs. Forwarded vs PROXY
Over time, there have been a number of approaches to indicating the original client and the route that a request took when forwarded across multiple proxy servers. For HTTP(S), the three most common approaches you’re likely to encounter are the X-Forwarded-For and Forwarded HTTP headers, and the PROXY protocol. They’re all a little bit different, but also the same in many ways.
-
ESET Launches Linux Antivirus Because Malware Isn’t Just for Windows [Ed: Microsoft proponents spreading those familiar talking points]
Security company ESET has recently launched the Endpoint Antivirus for Linux, thus completing its suite of endpoint solutions already protecting Windows and macOS.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 378 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
AryaLinux Provides the Building Blocks for a Unique Linux Experience
AryaLinux focuses on the skill sets of advanced Linux users. This user class generally prefers to decide what to put on a system. These users also want to curate their own software. The other prominent appeal of this distro is its derivative roots. It is not remastered or forked from any other Linux project. It is a unique Linux computing platform. It comes with the added feature of being a springboard to creating your own distro spin. AryaLinux needs at least 20 GB of local storage for the system partition, as well as (for 2 GB of RAM or less) a swap partition of at least 2 GB, which also is used for hibernation mode.
today's howtos
Games Leftovers
Krita 4.2.9 Released
Today we’re finally releasing Krita 4.2.9! It’s been one of the most complicated releases we’ve ever attempted. When we updated the version of Python that’s embedded in Krita, scripting broke on Windows. When Apple updated its notarization protocol, building broke on macOS. And then we updated to a newer version of some of the libraries we build Krita on, and that broke all kinds of things. In fact, Windows Store users need to have a bit of patience: Microsoft has deprecated the appx installer format for Windows Store packages and broke the DesktopAppConverter, replacing it with a new tool, which, however, only generates packages that the Windows Store validator refuses. We’re working on that!
Recent comments
32 min 29 sec ago
37 min 13 sec ago
2 hours 43 min ago
2 hours 48 min ago
5 hours 7 min ago
5 hours 29 min ago
10 hours 54 min ago
11 hours 14 min ago
12 hours 19 min ago
12 hours 37 min ago