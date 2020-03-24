AryaLinux focuses on the skill sets of advanced Linux users. This user class generally prefers to decide what to put on a system. These users also want to curate their own software. The other prominent appeal of this distro is its derivative roots. It is not remastered or forked from any other Linux project. It is a unique Linux computing platform. It comes with the added feature of being a springboard to creating your own distro spin. AryaLinux needs at least 20 GB of local storage for the system partition, as well as (for 2 GB of RAM or less) a swap partition of at least 2 GB, which also is used for hibernation mode.

Games Leftovers Ara Fell: Enhanced Edition is out dumping RPG Maker for Unity, adds in Linux support Ara Fell, originally released back in 2016 and it went on to receive a lot of positive reviews. Stegosoft Games went back, revamped it quite a lot and now it's out again with Ara Fell: Enhanced Edition. This new edition not only dumps RPG Maker in favour of Unity, it also adds in Linux support so you can enjoy another sweet 2D RPG.

Practice your skills of isolation and survival in The Long Dark with a big COVID-19 support sale The Long Dark, a single-player survival game about surviving the cold of 'The Quiet Apocalypse' from Hinterland Studio is having a big sale to help fight against the spread of COVID-19. Until March 31, Hinterland have put The Long Dark on a 60% off sale with all of the revenue going to the United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization. "This urgent moment calls for urgent global cooperation," said Elizabeth Cousens, President & CEO of the UN Foundation. "And we need everyone – across all sectors – to work together. I am grateful to Hinterland for contributing to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization. Their donation will help make sure health workers on the frontlines have the tools they need to prevent, detect, and respond to this pandemic."

Cities: Skylines - Sunset Harbor is out now, plus a 'Modern Japan' creator pack and a Radio Station Paradox Interactive and Colossal Order have today released the huge Cities: Skylines - Sunset Harbor expansion, further pushing this excellent city builder. "The teams at Paradox Interactive and Colossal Order are happy to announce that we’ve carefully listened to our community and are adding in some of the most requested content in Sunset Harbor," said Erika Kling, Cities: Skylines Product Manager at Paradox Interactive. "Fans asked for new transportation options, especially the trolleybus service, and we delivered, along with the brand new Fishing industry for builders looking for more maritime content."

Stadia Pro subscribers get three games in April's batch, plus The Crew 2 out now If you're a Stadia Pro subscriber, Google have announced the three games you will get in April along with more games out now. For April's Pro games you will get: Serious Sam Collection, Stacks On Stacks (On Stacks) and Spitlings. Although Metro Exodus and Thumper will be leaving new Pro subs at the end of March, so redeem them if you haven't done so already. So far, the amount of games Google has been giving out to Pro subs has been quite good, although it may not be as good forever once they have a lot more games on the store.

After Years Of Being Blamed For Everything, The World Turns To Video Games To Escape During Coronavirus Shut-In For years and years and years, video games have suffered the brunt of blame for all manner of the world's ills. Real world violence? Video games. Mass shootings? Video games. Soccer team not performing well? Video games! Kids getting into hacking? Bruh, video games! Men not finding women attractive enough to keep the human race going? Video games did that, too!

In coronavirus lockdown, sports fans turn to video-gaming contests There are early signs that the pandemic may help e-sports reach new audiences. With the usual fixtures called off, cooped-up fans of mainstream sports are looking elsewhere for entertainment with competitive bite. Mr Greeley notes that, despite the commercial uncertainty, sponsors’ interest has not abated in recent weeks. The number of hours watched on Twitch, which broadcasts both e-sports and amateur gamers, rose by over 20% in the seven days to March 25th, according to Sully Gnome, an analytics website. Some of this increase will come from more casual gamers discovering e-sports. Last week the servers that power League of Legends were almost overwhelmed with demand. Professional players were given special access so that members of the public could at least watch the pros play via streaming sites, even if they could not take part in the game themselves. As a response to the pandemic, live sports are taking on e-sports directly. In recent days the organisers of NASCAR, Formula 1, La Liga (Spain’s top football league) and Major League Rugby (a competition in North America) have all announced video-game contests to replace cancelled fixtures. Formula 1’s “virtual Grand Prix” will see this season’s drivers step out of their cars and into simulators to go wheel-to-wheel on computer-generated tracks. The rugby players, meanwhile, will compete on a virtual pitch. Organisers seem to have given little thought to whether athletes used to the real world will make skilled gamers.