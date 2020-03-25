Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Latte bug fix release 0.9.10

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 26th of March 2020 04:09:06 PM Filed under
KDE

Latte Dock v0.9.10 has been released containing important fixes and improvements!

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Dual-GbE, 24-bit DAQ system does machine monitoring on the edge

Adlink’s “MCM-204” is a compact, rugged digital acquisition computer for machine condition monitoring with a Cortex-A9 SoC, 4x 24-bit ADC inputs, 2x GbE, 2x USB, isolated DIO, and a RESTful-enabled Linux SDK. Adlink has launched a rugged, dual-Ethernet DAQ system with a Linux-based SDK designed for machine condition monitoring (MCM) using a RESTful API. The MCM-204 is equipped with four 24-bit ADC inputs to support remote real-time monitoring, analysis, and control. Read more

today's howtos

qBittorrent v4.2.2 release

There's a "qBittorrent" app on the Windows Store which costs money. It isn't an official release nor it is coming from us. The person publicizing it doesn't have permission to use the qBittorrent name/logo. Read more Also: qBittorrent 4.2.2 Released! How to Install it via PPA

Latte bug fix release 0.9.10

Latte Dock v0.9.10 has been released containing important fixes and improvements! Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6