Dual-GbE, 24-bit DAQ system does machine monitoring on the edge
Adlink’s “MCM-204” is a compact, rugged digital acquisition computer for machine condition monitoring with a Cortex-A9 SoC, 4x 24-bit ADC inputs, 2x GbE, 2x USB, isolated DIO, and a RESTful-enabled Linux SDK.
Adlink has launched a rugged, dual-Ethernet DAQ system with a Linux-based SDK designed for machine condition monitoring (MCM) using a RESTful API. The MCM-204 is equipped with four 24-bit ADC inputs to support remote real-time monitoring, analysis, and control.
