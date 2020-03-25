Meet the GNOMEies: Regina Nkemchor Adejo
Well, My full name is Regina Nkemchor Adejo, I am a Nigerian. I am a technology enthusiast who transitioned into sciences from an arts background. I currently work as a database and application specialist in a tax organization. I am a YouTube content creator, I create technical videos related to database and Linux administration.
Most importantly, I love computers! I spend most of my time on them.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 105 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 min ago
3 min 4 sec ago
7 hours 30 min ago
7 hours 32 min ago
8 hours 41 min ago
8 hours 48 min ago
8 hours 49 min ago
15 hours 23 min ago
16 hours 30 min ago
16 hours 34 min ago