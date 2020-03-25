Filelight is an open source disk space analyzer for Linux and Windows
What do you do when you're running low on storage space? I run disk cleanup to clear the updates and system files, purge the browser data, and if that doesn't help I use a program like SpaceSniffer or WizTree.
That's on Windows of course. For a cross-platform solution, you can use something like Filelight; this is a KDE application that was officially ported to Windows. The start screen of Filelight displays a circle for each hard drive and partition. The colored part of the ring shows the used space and the white areas indicates the free space on the drive. Mouse over the colors to view the storage information in Gigabytes.
