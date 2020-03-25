Lists of Free Software for Video Conferencing, Data Analysis, Inventory Management and Text Analysis
Nowadays at the time of the outbreak, many companies adapt to working from home in several countries as a measure to reduce the rate of infection."Working from home" is the new trend here, Companies like Amazon initiated this strategy for their employees which turned out to be effective.
Video conferences are essential solutions for companies, especially, with remote employees and companies which taken "Work-from-home" measures.
Video conferencing is used in several sectors like software development, consultation, digital media, healthcare, logistics and more.
For any number of reasons, open source software is embraced by data analytics researchers and professionals. This might be because many top researchers work in the education sector, and the emphasis is on cutting costs – hence the attractiveness of an open source free download. Or might be because the same mindset required for the deep exploration of data is similar to the love of software development common among many open source developers. Whatever the case, the data tools on this list are open source leaders as data analytics becomes ever more important.
Inventory Management Software is a computerized system to manage and keep track of the number of stored goods, serial numbers, barcodes, costs, location...etc
Inventory management solutions keep track of the goods while moving through the process or stored in the warehouses. This can help in decreasing costs and enhance customer support service.
In the following list, we take a look at the top free and open source solutions which are suitable for small and medium-sized companies.
Ever wanted to analyze text documents for documents or articles? There are several tools, web services that provide such services but what about desktop programs?
So here in this article, we have collected several tools to help you achieve that, and even more, they are free and open-source as well. We will try to list the specific and unique features per item to make it easy for our readers to pick what they need.
Raspberry Pi: Rocket.Chat, $50 Raspberry Pi 4 Kit, Education and More
The internet offers plenty of free messaging services. Applications like WhatsApp and Viber are part of our daily life and are the most common way we communicate with relatives and friends. But security awareness is increasing the demand for a truly private chat solution. Furthermore, messaging apps take up a lot of space in our devices, so an alternative chat channel could be useful to share media, info, and contacts with our friends.
Today we are going to see how to install a private chat and messaging server with a Raspberry Pi and Rocket.Chat.
That’s not a bad starter pack at all, especially if you plan to use the Raspberry Pi 4 for some hardware hacking. If your plan is to use this as a regular PC, you might also want a Raspberry Pi 4 case. Either way, be sure to check out the aforementioned Humble Bundle if you’re looking for ideas on how to use it, along with our guide to 10 surprisingly practical Raspbery Pi projects anybody can do.
-
With this, we had a workable lighting and power setup for overnight sailing. But next obvious step will be to increase the range of our boat.
For that, we’re adding a solar panel. We already have most parts for the setup, but are still waiting for the customized NOA mounting hardware to arrive. And of course the current COVID-19 curfews need to lift before we can install it.
Until we have actual data from our Victron MPPT charge controller, I’ve run some simulations using NASA’s insolation data for Berlin on how much the panel ought to increase our cruising range.
13 Nifty Free Image Viewers
One of our favorite adages is “A picture is worth a thousand words”. It refers to the notion that a still image can convey a complex idea. Images can portray a lot of information quickly and more efficiently than text. They capture memories, and never let you forget something you want to remember, and refresh it in your memory.
Images are part of every day internet usage, and are particularly important for social media engagement. A good image viewer is an essential part of any operating system.
Linux offers a vast collection of open source small utilities that perform functions ranging from the obvious to the bizarre. It is the quality and selection of these tools that help Linux stand out as a productive environment. This is particularly true when it comes to image viewers. There are so many image viewers that are available for Linux that it can make selection difficult.
From our detailed investigations, we strongly recommend feh if you’re looking for a command-line based viewer. If you insist on a graphical user interface, plump for gThumb and/or QuickViewer. There’s other good free and open source image viewers which we’ve also compared.
Games: Steam Client, AI War and a Lot More
Valve continue to polish the Steam Client with a bunch of recent changes that have been in Beta for a little while now pushed out for everyone. Here's what's new.
On the Linux side, it's had a lot of cleaning up done. Valve disabled CEF keyring integration by default, which was annoying plenty of people. An issue that caused some Proton enabled games to redownload was solved, Big Picture Mode's on-screen keyboard should now actually pop up when clicking on text fields with Touch Screen Mode enabled, Steam Overlay should now work for titles that use XInput2 and a client crash was solved while iterating directories.
We had a few little updates too for the Linux Steam Runtime as it now includes the latest version of libvulkan, Valve has added exports for more WSI functions for Proton and they improved the runtime diagnostic tools.
Arcen Games are continuing to improve and update their massive grand-scale real-time strategy game, AI War 2, with a huge expansion name The Spire Rises out now.
In addition to some new things to capture, turrets, and other ships that are available in any game once this expansion is installed, there are two major new factions. The Scourge is your greatest foe, the smartest and most dangerous sub-group of the AI. The Fallen Spire is your greatest ally, providing you with unprecedented firepower. You get to mix and match too, having both or neither or even make the Scourge your ally with new customization options.
Empires of the Undergrowth is a game that makes me freak out, it makes me feel like my skin is crawling with little bugs and all sorts and yet I can't tear myself away from it whenever I load it up. A game all about managing a colony of ants, in a real-time strategy type of setting with some great visuals.
It's been quite a long time since the last major update but Slug Disco Studios have been crazy-busy. They've actually been pushing out Beta updates for months with it all coming together in the 0.21 update out now for everyone. One of the biggest behind-the-scenes changes is the movement code, which they said will increase performance a lot allowing more and bigger creatures and the same for maps.
Vagrus - The Riven Realms is one of the most promising game in-development right now, a dark narrative RPG with a supreme style and fantastic writing that continues expanding.
Currently doing the hybrid Early Access/Crowdfunding 'Open Access' model on Fig, so you pledge funds on their campaign and get access right away. I've written about it a few times, mainly out of excitement after playing plenty of it and being massively impressed by it.
With fast beats and quick finger work needed to hit all the notes, the community-driven rhythm game 'Project Heartbeat' is now available with Linux support in Early Access.
It's Friday, things are terrible everywhere so how about a nice casual and relaxing free game? Sono is what you need. Released earlier in March, the developer added a Linux build recently too.
Quite a relaxing and almost meditative experience, and one that requires very little effort. You control a tiny little organism that you guide through an abstract microcosm collecting lost fragments of sound.
Unbeatable from developer D-Cell Games is an upcoming rhythm-adventure where music summons dangerous monsters and it looks really quite sweet.
According to the developer it's a "rhythm-adventure about siblings, creative blocks, and rocking out in a world where music summons dangerous monsters". You talk your way out of trouble as you explore and fight through arcade-styled rhythm-game action with an original soundtrack by Peak Divide.
Soldat 2 was announced recently, as a return to the classic side-scrolling multiplayer shooter currently in development by Transhuman Design and a demo is out now.
Valve continue to push Linux gaming forward and today they have a new Beta installer available to try for the Steam Client. Currently, it's aimed at Debian and derivatives (Ubuntu and so on).
What's new? It includes "improved distribution compatibility, updated first start dependency checks, updated udev rules.." as mentioned to us on Twitter (original tweet was removed due to wrong link) by Valve contractor Timothee Besset. All of that is quite important of course, especially things like the udev rules to ensure various hardware works with Steam like the Steam Controller, DualShock 4, VR headsets and so on.
