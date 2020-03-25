Games: Steam Client, AI War and a Lot More
A new stable Steam Client update is out with plenty of Linux fixes
Valve continue to polish the Steam Client with a bunch of recent changes that have been in Beta for a little while now pushed out for everyone. Here's what's new.
On the Linux side, it's had a lot of cleaning up done. Valve disabled CEF keyring integration by default, which was annoying plenty of people. An issue that caused some Proton enabled games to redownload was solved, Big Picture Mode's on-screen keyboard should now actually pop up when clicking on text fields with Touch Screen Mode enabled, Steam Overlay should now work for titles that use XInput2 and a client crash was solved while iterating directories.
We had a few little updates too for the Linux Steam Runtime as it now includes the latest version of libvulkan, Valve has added exports for more WSI functions for Proton and they improved the runtime diagnostic tools.
AI War 2: The Spire Rises is a huge expansion to the space RTS out now, plus a big update for everyone
Arcen Games are continuing to improve and update their massive grand-scale real-time strategy game, AI War 2, with a huge expansion name The Spire Rises out now.
In addition to some new things to capture, turrets, and other ships that are available in any game once this expansion is installed, there are two major new factions. The Scourge is your greatest foe, the smartest and most dangerous sub-group of the AI. The Fallen Spire is your greatest ally, providing you with unprecedented firepower. You get to mix and match too, having both or neither or even make the Scourge your ally with new customization options.
Ant colony sim game 'Empires of the Undergrowth' has a huge update and still makes my skin crawl
Empires of the Undergrowth is a game that makes me freak out, it makes me feel like my skin is crawling with little bugs and all sorts and yet I can't tear myself away from it whenever I load it up. A game all about managing a colony of ants, in a real-time strategy type of setting with some great visuals.
It's been quite a long time since the last major update but Slug Disco Studios have been crazy-busy. They've actually been pushing out Beta updates for months with it all coming together in the 0.21 update out now for everyone. One of the biggest behind-the-scenes changes is the movement code, which they said will increase performance a lot allowing more and bigger creatures and the same for maps.
Dark narrative RPG 'Vagrus - The Riven Realms' has a massive new update with an open-world
Vagrus - The Riven Realms is one of the most promising game in-development right now, a dark narrative RPG with a supreme style and fantastic writing that continues expanding.
Currently doing the hybrid Early Access/Crowdfunding 'Open Access' model on Fig, so you pledge funds on their campaign and get access right away. I've written about it a few times, mainly out of excitement after playing plenty of it and being massively impressed by it.
Project Heartbeat is a brand new community-driven rhythm game out in Early Access
With fast beats and quick finger work needed to hit all the notes, the community-driven rhythm game 'Project Heartbeat' is now available with Linux support in Early Access.
Sono is a beautiful and relaxing free exploration game now available on Linux
It's Friday, things are terrible everywhere so how about a nice casual and relaxing free game? Sono is what you need. Released earlier in March, the developer added a Linux build recently too.
Quite a relaxing and almost meditative experience, and one that requires very little effort. You control a tiny little organism that you guide through an abstract microcosm collecting lost fragments of sound.
Unbeatable is a rhythm-adventure about siblings, creative blocks, and rocking out coming to Linux
Unbeatable from developer D-Cell Games is an upcoming rhythm-adventure where music summons dangerous monsters and it looks really quite sweet.
According to the developer it's a "rhythm-adventure about siblings, creative blocks, and rocking out in a world where music summons dangerous monsters". You talk your way out of trouble as you explore and fight through arcade-styled rhythm-game action with an original soundtrack by Peak Divide.
Soldat 2 returns with a demo available now and it's just as nuts as I remember
Soldat 2 was announced recently, as a return to the classic side-scrolling multiplayer shooter currently in development by Transhuman Design and a demo is out now.
Valve have a new Beta installer for the Linux Steam Client for the brave tester
Valve continue to push Linux gaming forward and today they have a new Beta installer available to try for the Steam Client. Currently, it's aimed at Debian and derivatives (Ubuntu and so on).
What's new? It includes "improved distribution compatibility, updated first start dependency checks, updated udev rules.." as mentioned to us on Twitter (original tweet was removed due to wrong link) by Valve contractor Timothee Besset. All of that is quite important of course, especially things like the udev rules to ensure various hardware works with Steam like the Steam Controller, DualShock 4, VR headsets and so on.
