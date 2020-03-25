Lists of Free Software for Video Conferencing, Data Analysis, Inventory Management and Text Analysis 6 Best Self-hosted Open Source Video Conferencing Solutions for Companies And Remote Teams Nowadays at the time of the outbreak, many companies adapt to working from home in several countries as a measure to reduce the rate of infection."Working from home" is the new trend here, Companies like Amazon initiated this strategy for their employees which turned out to be effective. Video conferences are essential solutions for companies, especially, with remote employees and companies which taken "Work-from-home" measures. Video conferencing is used in several sectors like software development, consultation, digital media, healthcare, logistics and more.

12 Leading Open Source Data Tools For any number of reasons, open source software is embraced by data analytics researchers and professionals. This might be because many top researchers work in the education sector, and the emphasis is on cutting costs – hence the attractiveness of an open source free download. Or might be because the same mindset required for the deep exploration of data is similar to the love of software development common among many open source developers. Whatever the case, the data tools on this list are open source leaders as data analytics becomes ever more important.

[Older] Top 5 Free and Open Source Inventory Management Systems for Small and Medium-sized Businesses Inventory Management Software is a computerized system to manage and keep track of the number of stored goods, serial numbers, barcodes, costs, location...etc Inventory management solutions keep track of the goods while moving through the process or stored in the warehouses. This can help in decreasing costs and enhance customer support service. In the following list, we take a look at the top free and open source solutions which are suitable for small and medium-sized companies.

[Older] 8 Open-source/ Free Text Mining and Text Analysis solutions Ever wanted to analyze text documents for documents or articles? There are several tools, web services that provide such services but what about desktop programs? So here in this article, we have collected several tools to help you achieve that, and even more, they are free and open-source as well. We will try to list the specific and unique features per item to make it easy for our readers to pick what they need.

Raspberry Pi: Rocket.Chat, $50 Raspberry Pi 4 Kit, Education and More Build a private chat server with a Raspberry Pi and Rocket.Chat The internet offers plenty of free messaging services. Applications like WhatsApp and Viber are part of our daily life and are the most common way we communicate with relatives and friends. But security awareness is increasing the demand for a truly private chat solution. Furthermore, messaging apps take up a lot of space in our devices, so an alternative chat channel could be useful to share media, info, and contacts with our friends. Today we are going to see how to install a private chat and messaging server with a Raspberry Pi and Rocket.Chat.

Start hacking at home with this $50 Raspberry Pi 4 kit That’s not a bad starter pack at all, especially if you plan to use the Raspberry Pi 4 for some hardware hacking. If your plan is to use this as a regular PC, you might also want a Raspberry Pi 4 case. Either way, be sure to check out the aforementioned Humble Bundle if you’re looking for ideas on how to use it, along with our guide to 10 surprisingly practical Raspbery Pi projects anybody can do.

Using Raspberry Pi for deeper learning in education

Henri Bergius: Cruising sailboat electronics setup with Signal K With this, we had a workable lighting and power setup for overnight sailing. But next obvious step will be to increase the range of our boat. For that, we’re adding a solar panel. We already have most parts for the setup, but are still waiting for the customized NOA mounting hardware to arrive. And of course the current COVID-19 curfews need to lift before we can install it. Until we have actual data from our Victron MPPT charge controller, I’ve run some simulations using NASA’s insolation data for Berlin on how much the panel ought to increase our cruising range.