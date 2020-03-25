IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Fedora 32 Upgrade Test Day 2020-04-02
Thursday 2020-04-02 through Monday 2020-04-06, is the Fedora 32 Upgrade Test Day(s)! As part of the preparation for Fedora 32, we need your help to test if everything runs smoothly!
Pulling podman images from a container repository
There are many new changes and additions that have happened to the pull functionality in the podman build command. As of Podman version 1.7.0, which was released in January 2020, the ways that you can pull and how you pull container images during podman build have been changed and added to. Let's dive in.
The 2020 Call for Code Global Challenge takes on COVID-19
From its inception, Call for Code has tackled society’s most pressing issues. More than a month ago, IBM participated in a health hackathon, and the ideas generated there addressed many of the most pressing needs we face today – from testing kits to drug discovery and supply chain. We were inspired to see what developers could create in just one weekend to help respond to COVID-19. We realized we can and should do more through the amazing ecosystem and infrastructure we’ve created through Call for Code.
Just last week we announced that the Call for Code Global Challenge would expand to address both climate change and COVID-19, and we’re already receiving overwhelming support and some exciting early ideas. In a single day, we received over 1,000 registrations from developers. First responders, at-risk individuals, and coders are reaching out to us to share their experiences and brainstorm solutions. Together with Creator David Clark Cause and in partnership with United Nations Human Rights and the Linux Foundation, we’re asking developers, data scientists, and problem solvers to answer the Call.
[...]
We’ve also published the 2020 Call for Code Challenge climate change starter kits (see here). To help define the specific situations caused by climate change where your innovations could be most helpful, a few weeks ago IBM partnered with the world’s leading humanitarian experts for our kickoff event in Geneva at the historic Palais Wilson, Headquarters of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. Together with UN humanitarian experts, and eminent technologists from Red Hat, JP Morgan Chase, Persistent Systems, Unity Technologies, NearForm, and Johnson & Johnson, we collaborated to create our three climate change starter kits.
Each kit focuses on a key topic — water sustainability, energy sustainability, and disaster resiliency — essential to halting and reversing climate change, and grounded in real-world needs defined by the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction. These are the areas where you can have the greatest impact:
Red Hat XML language server becomes LemMinX, bringing new release and updated VS Code XML extension
A new era has begun for Red Hat’s XML language server, which was migrated to the Eclipse Foundation under a new project name: Eclipse LemMinX (a reference to the Lemmings video game). The Eclipse LemMinX project is arguably the most feature-rich XML language server available. Its migration opens more doors for future development and utilization. In addition, shortly after its migration, the Eclipse LemMinX project and Red Hat also released updates: Eclipse LemMinX version 0.11.1 and the Red Hat VS Code XML extension.
Building a clear path for maintainers in open source projects
Nearly everyone who is working on an open source project likely has motives beyond helping others. It can be as straightforward as a personal "I need something to help me do X, and I am willing to work with others to help me achieve that goal." Or perhaps a company is heavily using the project’s software and the contributor needs to be active as part of their job.
Regardless of how a person comes to the open source table, it’s very possible that they will find themselves wanting to do more. Again, this could be to help their company make a bigger impact in the project, or something desired out of a sense of personal gain. As community organizers, it’s very important to recognize these needs and foster them, lest you lose a potentially fantastic contributor to your project.
One path projects can provide to those who want to do more is enabling contributor/commiter permissions, ultimately with an eye towards giving that person more say into the direction of the project through the contributions of others as a maintainer. Setting up a path to maintainership can be very important as a community onboarding best practice, because it says to contributors, this is a goal you can achieve in our community, should you wish to go in this direction.
A clear maintainer path is a mutual benefit to the other maintainers of the project as well, since a broader distribution of maintainer tasks can help balance workload, reduce the chance of burnout, and introduce greater diversity into the decision-making process. It's also important to the health of a project long-term. A project that isn't growing new contributors, committers and maintainers is in danger when its existing maintainers and committers find themselves too busy, changing jobs, or otherwise unable to drive the project with the same commitment they have today.
Antitrust Regulators Turn Attention to Standards Organizations
It’s well recognized by courts and regulators in many countries that standard setting among competitors can be procompetitive and good for consumers. As noted by the 5th Circuit Court in 1988, “it has long been recognized that the establishment and monitoring of trade standards is a legitimate and beneficial function of trade associations . . . [and] a trade association is not by its nature a ‘walking conspiracy’, its every denial of some benefit amounting to an unreasonable restraint of trade.”(1) But regulatory sands can shift, and especially at a time when broad and dramatic changes (political and otherwise) seem to be the rule rather than the exception, it makes sense for collaborative organizations to keep vigilant, and to review their policies and procedures on a regular basis to help ensure antitrust compliance. In my recent blog regarding Antitrust Laws and Open Collaboration, I briefly mentioned recent U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) investigations into standards organizations. There were two, in particular, both focusing on internal policies and the importance of avoiding rules that might potentially disadvantage consumers or competitors. In this blog entry, we’ll take a deeper look at the specific types of conduct that concerned the regulators, and how the standards organizations under examination were eventually able to address those concerns.
Tails Call for testing: 4.5~rc1
Tails 4.5, scheduled for April 7, will be the first version of Tails to support Secure Boot. You can help Tails by testing the release candidate for Tails 4.5 now.
today's leftovers
Screencasts/Audiocasts/Shows: MATE Desktop, Linux Drivers, Aleix Pol and User Error
AI/ML A Top Emerging Workload For Red Hat OpenShift
