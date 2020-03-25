Language Selection

Programming Leftovers

Friday 27th of March 2020
Development
  • GCC's New Static Analysis Capabilities Are Getting Into Shape For GCC 10

    One of many new features in the GCC 10 code compiler releasing in about one month's time is finally having a built-in static analyzer. This static analyzer can be enabled with the -fanalyzer switch and has been maturing nicely for its initial capabilities in the GNU Compiler Collection 10.

    The static analyzer was added to GCC 10 just back in January with an initial focus on C code. This static analyzer for GCC was spearheaded by GCC's David Malcolm and was available in patch form a few months prior. This static analyzer isn't as mature or robust as what's been built into the likes of LLVM Clang for a while now, but it's getting there.

  • It’s just a matter of selecting the right search terms

    Once more, I wanted to push a small change to a Git repository to which the owner gave me write access. This repo is currently the only one for me, for which I need to use https as transport protocol and therefore have to enter username and password for each and every push.

    On the other hand, I keep all my valuable credentials in Pass: The Standard Unix Password Manager for a couple of years now. It stores them with strong GPG encryption on my disk, is nicely integrated into Firefox by a plugin and there is also a KDE plasma widget available, created by my fellow KDE developer Daniel Vrátil. So why can’t Git read (I was about to use pull here, but that might be confusing in the context of Git) the credentials from my password store? There must be a way!

    Next, I started reading the documentation about git-credentials which seems to provide all that is needed. Just that pass was not on the list of helpers. Reading the specs, I expected it to be pretty easy to write a small wrapper that solves the issue. But: this sounds like a problem too obvious and to be solved already. So the search began.

    Using all kinds of combinations of git-credentials, pass, password-store and some more I don’t remember, I always ended up on some general Git documentation, but no sign of what I was looking for. So maybe, it really does not exist (oh, I have not consulted the yellow pages) and I have to develop and provide it to the internet community myself.

  • New QML language features in Qt 5.15

    While big changes are on their way for Qt 6.0, QML got some new language features already in 5.15. Read on to to learn about required properties, inline components and nullish coalescing.

  • 6 tricks for developing a work from home schedule

    When you start working from home, one of the first things you might have noticed is that there almost no outside influences on your schedule.

    You probably have meetings—some over team chat and others over video— that you have to attend, but otherwise, there's nothing requiring you to do anything at any specific time. What you find out pretty quickly, though, is that there's an invisible influence that sneaks up on you: deadlines.

    This lack of structure fosters procrastination, sometimes willful and other times aimless, followed by frantic sprints to get something done. Learning to mitigate that, along with all the distractions working from home might offer, is often the hardest part of your home-based work.

    Here are a few ways to build in that structure for yourself do you don't end up feeling like you are falling behind.

  • Booting from an FFS2 filesystem

    Developer Otto Moerbeek (otto@) has been working on support to boot from FFS2. He writes in with the below article, to give us a little insight into the challenges he faced while working on this.

  • The Weekly Challenge #053
  • Tree as a tool for enumeration - CY's take on PWC#053 Task 2
More in Tux Machines

Antitrust Regulators Turn Attention to Standards Organizations

It’s well recognized by courts and regulators in many countries that standard setting among competitors can be procompetitive and good for consumers. As noted by the 5th Circuit Court in 1988, “it has long been recognized that the establishment and monitoring of trade standards is a legitimate and beneficial function of trade associations . . . [and] a trade association is not by its nature a ‘walking conspiracy’, its every denial of some benefit amounting to an unreasonable restraint of trade.”(1) But regulatory sands can shift, and especially at a time when broad and dramatic changes (political and otherwise) seem to be the rule rather than the exception, it makes sense for collaborative organizations to keep vigilant, and to review their policies and procedures on a regular basis to help ensure antitrust compliance. In my recent blog regarding Antitrust Laws and Open Collaboration, I briefly mentioned recent U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) investigations into standards organizations. There were two, in particular, both focusing on internal policies and the importance of avoiding rules that might potentially disadvantage consumers or competitors. In this blog entry, we’ll take a deeper look at the specific types of conduct that concerned the regulators, and how the standards organizations under examination were eventually able to address those concerns. Read more

Tails Call for testing: 4.5~rc1

Tails 4.5, scheduled for April 7, will be the first version of Tails to support Secure Boot. You can help Tails by testing the release candidate for Tails 4.5 now. Read more

  • openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2020/13

    During this week, we have released 6 snapshots to the public (0318, 0319, 0320, 0322, 0324, 0325). The changes were more under the hood than spectacular, but here they are:

  • FSFE in times of Corona: How a virus affects us

    Among all the serious diseases and deaths it causes, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its accompanying COVID-19 disease also keep the FSFE and the whole Free Software community in suspense. For our community and other charitable organisations we would share our experiences and lessons learnt from the Corona crisis. First of all, we are glad that we can fall back on years of experience with remote collaboration crossing borders and continents. Since its foundation, the FSFE has had its roots in all over Europe, working together with people and organisations in various time zones. Luckily, we are trained to use asynchronous communication tools. But the FSFE as an organisation and community still has to deal with new challenges and serious drawbacks that make our work for Free Software much harder. Your help is needed to balance these!

  • Business Source License Adoption

    The summary is that, many well-known databases that were previously Open Source have either moved to an Open-Core Model and/or changed to Source Available licensing. There are various reasons behind this including refinement of business models and protecting investment in intellectual property. I won't debate the motivations or merits of such approaches in this article, there are already many other articles out there which do! Instead I will look briefly at one such Source Available license, the Business Source License, and whom has adopted it and how.

    •                    
  • Dutch share decentralised data exchange as open source
                         
                           

    Nuts, an open source, decentralised data exchange solution offering a large-scale trusted chain of custody, is inviting healthcare organisations to join. The project is being tested by hospitals, general practitioners and companies involved in healthcare, and hopes to launch the first version this summer.

    •                    
  • MERA, Mocana, and Osaka NDS Join Automotive Grade Linux

    Automotive Grade Linux (AGL), a collaborative cross-industry effort developing an open source platform for connected car technologies, announces three new members: MERA, Mocana, and Osaka NDS.

Screencasts/Audiocasts/Shows: MATE Desktop, Linux Drivers, Aleix Pol and User Error

