Programming Leftovers
-
GCC's New Static Analysis Capabilities Are Getting Into Shape For GCC 10
One of many new features in the GCC 10 code compiler releasing in about one month's time is finally having a built-in static analyzer. This static analyzer can be enabled with the -fanalyzer switch and has been maturing nicely for its initial capabilities in the GNU Compiler Collection 10.
The static analyzer was added to GCC 10 just back in January with an initial focus on C code. This static analyzer for GCC was spearheaded by GCC's David Malcolm and was available in patch form a few months prior. This static analyzer isn't as mature or robust as what's been built into the likes of LLVM Clang for a while now, but it's getting there.
-
It’s just a matter of selecting the right search terms
Once more, I wanted to push a small change to a Git repository to which the owner gave me write access. This repo is currently the only one for me, for which I need to use https as transport protocol and therefore have to enter username and password for each and every push.
On the other hand, I keep all my valuable credentials in Pass: The Standard Unix Password Manager for a couple of years now. It stores them with strong GPG encryption on my disk, is nicely integrated into Firefox by a plugin and there is also a KDE plasma widget available, created by my fellow KDE developer Daniel Vrátil. So why can’t Git read (I was about to use pull here, but that might be confusing in the context of Git) the credentials from my password store? There must be a way!
Next, I started reading the documentation about git-credentials which seems to provide all that is needed. Just that pass was not on the list of helpers. Reading the specs, I expected it to be pretty easy to write a small wrapper that solves the issue. But: this sounds like a problem too obvious and to be solved already. So the search began.
Using all kinds of combinations of git-credentials, pass, password-store and some more I don’t remember, I always ended up on some general Git documentation, but no sign of what I was looking for. So maybe, it really does not exist (oh, I have not consulted the yellow pages) and I have to develop and provide it to the internet community myself.
-
New QML language features in Qt 5.15
While big changes are on their way for Qt 6.0, QML got some new language features already in 5.15. Read on to to learn about required properties, inline components and nullish coalescing.
-
6 tricks for developing a work from home schedule
When you start working from home, one of the first things you might have noticed is that there almost no outside influences on your schedule.
You probably have meetings—some over team chat and others over video— that you have to attend, but otherwise, there's nothing requiring you to do anything at any specific time. What you find out pretty quickly, though, is that there's an invisible influence that sneaks up on you: deadlines.
This lack of structure fosters procrastination, sometimes willful and other times aimless, followed by frantic sprints to get something done. Learning to mitigate that, along with all the distractions working from home might offer, is often the hardest part of your home-based work.
Here are a few ways to build in that structure for yourself do you don't end up feeling like you are falling behind.
-
Booting from an FFS2 filesystem
Developer Otto Moerbeek (otto@) has been working on support to boot from FFS2. He writes in with the below article, to give us a little insight into the challenges he faced while working on this.
-
The Weekly Challenge #053
-
Tree as a tool for enumeration - CY's take on PWC#053 Task 2
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 404 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Antitrust Regulators Turn Attention to Standards Organizations
It’s well recognized by courts and regulators in many countries that standard setting among competitors can be procompetitive and good for consumers. As noted by the 5th Circuit Court in 1988, “it has long been recognized that the establishment and monitoring of trade standards is a legitimate and beneficial function of trade associations . . . [and] a trade association is not by its nature a ‘walking conspiracy’, its every denial of some benefit amounting to an unreasonable restraint of trade.”(1) But regulatory sands can shift, and especially at a time when broad and dramatic changes (political and otherwise) seem to be the rule rather than the exception, it makes sense for collaborative organizations to keep vigilant, and to review their policies and procedures on a regular basis to help ensure antitrust compliance. In my recent blog regarding Antitrust Laws and Open Collaboration, I briefly mentioned recent U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) investigations into standards organizations. There were two, in particular, both focusing on internal policies and the importance of avoiding rules that might potentially disadvantage consumers or competitors. In this blog entry, we’ll take a deeper look at the specific types of conduct that concerned the regulators, and how the standards organizations under examination were eventually able to address those concerns.
Tails Call for testing: 4.5~rc1
Tails 4.5, scheduled for April 7, will be the first version of Tails to support Secure Boot. You can help Tails by testing the release candidate for Tails 4.5 now.
today's leftovers
Screencasts/Audiocasts/Shows: MATE Desktop, Linux Drivers, Aleix Pol and User Error
Recent comments
1 hour 21 min ago
3 hours 3 min ago
3 hours 8 min ago
3 hours 34 min ago
3 hours 58 min ago
4 hours 40 min ago
6 hours 58 min ago
7 hours 14 sec ago
14 hours 27 min ago
14 hours 29 min ago