Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 28th of March 2020 12:53:27 PM

Filed under

All new isos are bug-fix/upgrades/improvements of antiX-19 sysvinit series.

BONUS: We now offer versions running the runit init system as well.

No need to download if using antiX-19(.x).

antiX-19.2 (Hannie Schaft) is based on Debian Buster and is fully systemd-free.

As usual we offer the following systemd-free flavours for both 32 and 64 bit architecture, running sysvinit or runit.

antiX-full (c1.1GB) – 4 windows managers – IceWM (default), fluxbox, jwm and herbstluftwm plus full libreoffice suite.

antiX-base (c700MB so fits on a cd) – 4 windows managers – IceWM (default), fluxbox, jwm and herbstluftwm.

antiX-core (c350MB) – no X, cli-installer without UEFI support nor encryption, but should support most wireless.

antiX-net (c140MB)- no X, cli-installer without UEFI support nor encryption. Just enough to get you connected (wired) and ready to build.

The 32 bit version uses a non-pae kernel.