Python Programming Leftovers
-
AttributeError: module has no attribute in Python
One very common mistake almost everyone makes in Python is this: you import a module for some additional functionality, but Python won't interpret your code and instead will return you an AttributeError message.
-
What is Data Science?
Data Science. If you’re in the tech field or just an avid follower of technology, you’ve probably heard these words more than once over the past few years; even if just as a buzzword. Data Science is one of the hottest domains in the technology field as of this writing. Data Scientist was named as the sexiest job of the 21st century by Harvard Business Review in 2012. The demand for data scientists is increasing in the market and people are just flocking into the field. But do we know what data science really is?
-
Talk Python to Me: #257 Exploring the galaxy with the fastest supercomputer, Python, and radio astronomy
-
Converting your Python 2 code to Python 3
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 835 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
EasyPup 2.2.14 released
Hot on the heals of EasyOS 2.2.14, EasyPup is released, for those who want a more traditional puppy. The apps and user interface is pretty much the same as EasyOS, but the underlying infrastructure is different.
BSD: End of TrueOS, OpenBSD and FreeBSD at FOSDEM
today's howtos
Debian To Take On COVID-19 With A Biohackathon
Debian developers are wanting to do their part to take on the global coronavirus pandemic by hosting a COVID-19 Biohackathon. This virtual event organized by Debian developers is taking place from 5 to 11 April. Their hope with this biohackathon is to "improve biomedical FOSS and the tools/libraries that support those projects." Among the work they hope to see realized from this hackathon are addressing various bugs, contributing to upstream biomedical open-source software, and related work.
Recent comments
1 hour 30 min ago
1 hour 33 min ago
1 hour 50 min ago
2 hours 39 min ago
16 hours 21 min ago
18 hours 2 min ago
18 hours 8 min ago
18 hours 34 min ago
18 hours 58 min ago
19 hours 40 min ago