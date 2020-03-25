Security: The Keyring Concept in Ubuntu, Phishing and Malicious JavaScript
The Keyring Concept in Ubuntu: What is It and How to Use it?
It keeps on popping up several times before disappearing if you keep on clicking cancel. You may wonder why do you keep seeing this keyring message all the time?
Let me tell you something. It’s not an error. It’s a security feature.
This developer is working to improve bitcoin's build system in a bid to stop 'rampant' phishing attacks
Malicious JavaScript Dropping Payload in the Registry
When we speak about "fileless" malware, it means that the malware does not use the standard filesystem to store temporary files or payloads. But they need to write data somewhere in the system for persistence or during the infection phase. If the filesystem is not used, the classic way to store data is to use the registry. Here is an example of a malicious JavaScript code that uses a temporary registry key to drop its payload (but it also drops files in a classic way).
The malware was delivered via a Microsoft Word document [...]
Experts see over 600 percent spike in malicious emails during coronavirus crisis
The researchers saw a 667 percent increase in malicious phishing emails that were using the coronavirus. These types of emails try to lure individuals to click on dangerous links or download attachments that typically include computer viruses.
