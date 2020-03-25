Language Selection

Security: The Keyring Concept in Ubuntu, Phishing and Malicious JavaScript

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 28th of March 2020 04:07:40 PM
Security
Mozilla and Intel Funds for Kiwi TCMS and Blender

  • Kiwi TCMS: Kiwi TCMS is Open Source Seed Award winner

    Kiwi TCMS is the proud winner of a $10,000 award from Mozilla, Indeed, Open Collective, Ford Foundation & Simply Secure. Read below for the full story! At the end of January Zahari alerted our team about the Open Source Speed Dating FOSDEM 2020 event and Alex was very swift in filing the application form. Just as we landed in Brussels, ready to host Testing and Automation devroom and the Open Source Test Management stand, we got the news - Kiwi TCMS has been selected as a participant. What followed was a very hasty day of preparing a 5 min pitch and rehearsing it as much as possible so we can be ready to present our project. Alex prepared the pitch and made final review and polishing together with Anton. For the record everything was written down on paper, including important facts about the project and schedule - when and where is our slot, how is Alex going to get there, when does he need to leave to be on time, etc. We believe that preparation was key here and that's why our team always tries to be prepared when we participate at events! It was as good as it can get, no more changes!

  • Intel Ramping Up Their Investment In Blender Open-Source 3D Modeling Software

    Intel Software has increased their developer funding provided to Blender, the leading open-source, cross-platform 3D modeling software. Intel now joins the likes of Ubisoft, Tangent Labs, and others as being a Corporate Gold sponsor to Blender. The Corporate Gold level means Intel's software division is now contributing at least €30K per year to fund the Blender open-source development.

WordPress 5.4 RC5 and Load Balancing

  • WordPress 5.4 RC5

    The fifth release candidate for WordPress 5.4 is live! WordPress 5.4 is currently scheduled to land on March 31 2020, and we need your help to get there—if you haven’t tried 5.4 yet, now is the time! You can test the WordPress 5.4 release candidate in two ways:

  • Best Performance WordPress with Google Cloud CDN and Load Balancing

    Best Performance WordPress with Google Cloud CDN and Load Balancing. Learn how to setup your WordPress application to handle high traffic with auto-scaling capabilities on Google Cloud Platform using HTTP(S) Layer 7 Load Balancing. In this guide you will install WordPress, configure your website to use Google Cloud Storage for media files, setup instance template, auto-scaling group to manage live traffic. You will also configure Google Cloud CDN for your website.

