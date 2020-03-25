Mozilla and Intel Funds for Kiwi TCMS and Blender
-
Kiwi TCMS: Kiwi TCMS is Open Source Seed Award winner
Kiwi TCMS is the proud winner of a $10,000 award from Mozilla, Indeed, Open Collective, Ford Foundation & Simply Secure. Read below for the full story!
At the end of January Zahari alerted our team about the Open Source Speed Dating FOSDEM 2020 event and Alex was very swift in filing the application form. Just as we landed in Brussels, ready to host Testing and Automation devroom and the Open Source Test Management stand, we got the news - Kiwi TCMS has been selected as a participant.
What followed was a very hasty day of preparing a 5 min pitch and rehearsing it as much as possible so we can be ready to present our project. Alex prepared the pitch and made final review and polishing together with Anton. For the record everything was written down on paper, including important facts about the project and schedule - when and where is our slot, how is Alex going to get there, when does he need to leave to be on time, etc. We believe that preparation was key here and that's why our team always tries to be prepared when we participate at events! It was as good as it can get, no more changes!
-
Intel Ramping Up Their Investment In Blender Open-Source 3D Modeling Software
Intel Software has increased their developer funding provided to Blender, the leading open-source, cross-platform 3D modeling software.
Intel now joins the likes of Ubisoft, Tangent Labs, and others as being a Corporate Gold sponsor to Blender. The Corporate Gold level means Intel's software division is now contributing at least €30K per year to fund the Blender open-source development.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 762 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Mozilla and Intel Funds for Kiwi TCMS and Blender
Security: The Keyring Concept in Ubuntu, Phishing and Malicious JavaScript
WordPress 5.4 RC5 and Load Balancing
Python Programming Leftovers
Recent comments
1 min ago
5 hours 2 min ago
5 hours 5 min ago
5 hours 23 min ago
6 hours 11 min ago
19 hours 53 min ago
21 hours 35 min ago
21 hours 40 min ago
22 hours 6 min ago
22 hours 30 min ago