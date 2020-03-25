Mozilla and Intel Funds for Kiwi TCMS and Blender Kiwi TCMS: Kiwi TCMS is Open Source Seed Award winner Kiwi TCMS is the proud winner of a $10,000 award from Mozilla, Indeed, Open Collective, Ford Foundation & Simply Secure. Read below for the full story! At the end of January Zahari alerted our team about the Open Source Speed Dating FOSDEM 2020 event and Alex was very swift in filing the application form. Just as we landed in Brussels, ready to host Testing and Automation devroom and the Open Source Test Management stand, we got the news - Kiwi TCMS has been selected as a participant. What followed was a very hasty day of preparing a 5 min pitch and rehearsing it as much as possible so we can be ready to present our project. Alex prepared the pitch and made final review and polishing together with Anton. For the record everything was written down on paper, including important facts about the project and schedule - when and where is our slot, how is Alex going to get there, when does he need to leave to be on time, etc. We believe that preparation was key here and that's why our team always tries to be prepared when we participate at events! It was as good as it can get, no more changes!

Intel Ramping Up Their Investment In Blender Open-Source 3D Modeling Software Intel Software has increased their developer funding provided to Blender, the leading open-source, cross-platform 3D modeling software. Intel now joins the likes of Ubisoft, Tangent Labs, and others as being a Corporate Gold sponsor to Blender. The Corporate Gold level means Intel's software division is now contributing at least €30K per year to fund the Blender open-source development.

Security: The Keyring Concept in Ubuntu, Phishing and Malicious JavaScript The Keyring Concept in Ubuntu: What is It and How to Use it? It keeps on popping up several times before disappearing if you keep on clicking cancel. You may wonder why do you keep seeing this keyring message all the time? Let me tell you something. It’s not an error. It’s a security feature.

This developer is working to improve bitcoin's build system in a bid to stop 'rampant' phishing attacks

Malicious JavaScript Dropping Payload in the Registry When we speak about "fileless" malware, it means that the malware does not use the standard filesystem to store temporary files or payloads. But they need to write data somewhere in the system for persistence or during the infection phase. If the filesystem is not used, the classic way to store data is to use the registry. Here is an example of a malicious JavaScript code that uses a temporary registry key to drop its payload (but it also drops files in a classic way). The malware was delivered via a Microsoft Word document [...]

Experts see over 600 percent spike in malicious emails during coronavirus crisis The researchers saw a 667 percent increase in malicious phishing emails that were using the coronavirus. These types of emails try to lure individuals to click on dangerous links or download attachments that typically include computer viruses.