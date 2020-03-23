Devices: FluSense, Agile Linux, APs, Ventilators and Routers
FluSense takes on COVID-19 with Raspberry Pi
Agile Linux: Enabling DevOps with Continuously Delivered Embedded Linux
Best Wireless Access Point Devices
An ordinary router cannot handle the congestion created by multiple users trying to access the internet at the same time. They also leave dead spots (areas with zero coverage). If you are running a small business where multiple people need access to the internet or just want better internet coverage around your home, you require a specially designed and powerful wireless device that can help share the load and provide coverage over a large area. That is where the best wireless access points come in handy. They handle large throughput by sharing the traffic load. In addition, they come with essential security settings to keep every user safe. Below is our breakdown of the top 7 WAP devices that can be used with Linux.
[...]
All said and done, the products mentioned above are carefully picked to satisfy your requirements. Regardless of the cost, all of them offer excellent value for the price and come with more than enough reach, coverage, and speed that will leave you satisfied when putting to use. That is all for now. We hope you enjoyed our reviews. Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.
MIT-based team works on rapid deployment of open-source, low-cost ventilator
One of the most pressing shortages facing hospitals during the Covid-19 emergency is a lack of ventilators. These machines can keep patients breathing when they no longer can on their own, and they can cost around $30,000 each. Now, a rapidly assembled volunteer team of engineers, physicians, computer scientists, and others, centered at MIT, is working to implement a safe, inexpensive alternative for emergency use, which could be built quickly around the world.
The team, called MIT E-Vent (for emergency ventilator), was formed on March 12 in response to the rapid spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. Its members were brought together by the exhortations of doctors, friends, and a sudden flood of mail referencing a project done a decade ago in the MIT class 2.75 (Medical Device Design). Students working in consultation with local physicians designed a simple ventilator device that could be built with about $100 worth of parts. They published a paper detailing their design and testing, but the work ended at that point. Now, with a significant global need looming, a new team, linked to that course, has resumed the project at a highly accelerated pace.
Getting root on a Zyxel VMG8825-T50 router
TL;DR: using these four simple tricks you can get a root shell on your Zyxel VMG8825-T50 router:
1. The DLNA server is running as root and follows symlinks.
2. Even though they’re hidden in the web UI, SSH and other services can be enabled by setting a few fields in the configuration backup file.
3. A local subnet can be set as the remote management IP whitelist through the configuration backup file, enabling (local) SSH access.
4. An innocent DDNS configuration setting can be used as a decryption oracle.
