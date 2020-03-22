Language Selection

Software: Ardour, Collabora Online and GNU

Saturday 28th of March 2020 04:24:06 PM Filed under
Software
  • Development update: 6.0-pre1 now ready for testing

    Well folks, we’ve done it. After two and a half years of development that has both excluded a few hoped-for features and also expanded to include many things not originally envisaged, we’re ready for people to start testing version 6.0-pre1. Please note: this is NOT the release of 6.0 - we’re now entering a testing phase that will continue through several “-preN” versions until we’re confident that it’s ready for release.

    The nightly version is now (as ever) available at nightly.ardour.org. If you’re a subscriber (or paid US$45 or more for a pre-built version of 5.x), you can download the fully functional version. Others can get the free/demo version which periodically goes silent. Obviously, since this is a nightly version, it will be updated most days to reflect any new development work and fixes as we move towards the actual release of 6.0.

  • Ardour 6.0 Digital Audio Workstation Sees First Pre-Release

    Following two and a half years of development, the first pre-release of the forthcoming Ardour 6.0 digital audio workstation is now available for testing.

  • New integration test framework in Collabora Online.

    At Collabora, we invest a lot of hard work to make LibreOffice's features available in an online environment. Recently we greatly improved the Collabora Online mobile UI, so it's more smooth to use it from a mobile device. While putting more and more work into the software, trying to support more and more different platforms, we need also to spend time improving the test frameworks we use for automatic testing. These test frameworks make sure that while we enrich the software with new features, the software remains stable during the continuous development process.

  • GNU Spotlight with Mike Gerwitz: 15 new GNU releases in March!

    automake-1.16.2
    bison-3.5.3
    coreutils-8.32
    ddrescue-1.25
    gcc-9.3.0
    guile-3.0.1
    gwl-0.2.1
    help2man-1.47.13
    hyperbole-7.1.1
    jacal-1c7
    mailutils-3.9
    mtools-4.0.24
    nano-4.9
    parallel-20200322
    swbis-1.13.2

Devices: FluSense, Agile Linux, APs, Ventilators and Routers

  • FluSense takes on COVID-19 with Raspberry Pi
  • Agile Linux: Enabling DevOps with Continuously Delivered Embedded Linux
  • Best Wireless Access Point Devices

    An ordinary router cannot handle the congestion created by multiple users trying to access the internet at the same time. They also leave dead spots (areas with zero coverage). If you are running a small business where multiple people need access to the internet or just want better internet coverage around your home, you require a specially designed and powerful wireless device that can help share the load and provide coverage over a large area. That is where the best wireless access points come in handy. They handle large throughput by sharing the traffic load. In addition, they come with essential security settings to keep every user safe. Below is our breakdown of the top 7 WAP devices that can be used with Linux. [...] All said and done, the products mentioned above are carefully picked to satisfy your requirements. Regardless of the cost, all of them offer excellent value for the price and come with more than enough reach, coverage, and speed that will leave you satisfied when putting to use. That is all for now. We hope you enjoyed our reviews. Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

  • MIT-based team works on rapid deployment of open-source, low-cost ventilator

    One of the most pressing shortages facing hospitals during the Covid-19 emergency is a lack of ventilators. These machines can keep patients breathing when they no longer can on their own, and they can cost around $30,000 each. Now, a rapidly assembled volunteer team of engineers, physicians, computer scientists, and others, centered at MIT, is working to implement a safe, inexpensive alternative for emergency use, which could be built quickly around the world. The team, called MIT E-Vent (for emergency ventilator), was formed on March 12 in response to the rapid spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. Its members were brought together by the exhortations of doctors, friends, and a sudden flood of mail referencing a project done a decade ago in the MIT class 2.75 (Medical Device Design). Students working in consultation with local physicians designed a simple ventilator device that could be built with about $100 worth of parts. They published a paper detailing their design and testing, but the work ended at that point. Now, with a significant global need looming, a new team, linked to that course, has resumed the project at a highly accelerated pace.

  • Getting root on a Zyxel VMG8825-T50 router

    TL;DR: using these four simple tricks you can get a root shell on your Zyxel VMG8825-T50 router:

    1. The DLNA server is running as root and follows symlinks.

    2. Even though they’re hidden in the web UI, SSH and other services can be enabled by setting a few fields in the configuration backup file.

    3. A local subnet can be set as the remote management IP whitelist through the configuration backup file, enabling (local) SSH access.

    4. An innocent DDNS configuration setting can be used as a decryption oracle.

Mozilla and Intel Funds for Kiwi TCMS and Blender

  • Kiwi TCMS: Kiwi TCMS is Open Source Seed Award winner

    Kiwi TCMS is the proud winner of a $10,000 award from Mozilla, Indeed, Open Collective, Ford Foundation & Simply Secure. Read below for the full story! At the end of January Zahari alerted our team about the Open Source Speed Dating FOSDEM 2020 event and Alex was very swift in filing the application form. Just as we landed in Brussels, ready to host Testing and Automation devroom and the Open Source Test Management stand, we got the news - Kiwi TCMS has been selected as a participant. What followed was a very hasty day of preparing a 5 min pitch and rehearsing it as much as possible so we can be ready to present our project. Alex prepared the pitch and made final review and polishing together with Anton. For the record everything was written down on paper, including important facts about the project and schedule - when and where is our slot, how is Alex going to get there, when does he need to leave to be on time, etc. We believe that preparation was key here and that's why our team always tries to be prepared when we participate at events! It was as good as it can get, no more changes!

  • Intel Ramping Up Their Investment In Blender Open-Source 3D Modeling Software

    Intel Software has increased their developer funding provided to Blender, the leading open-source, cross-platform 3D modeling software. Intel now joins the likes of Ubisoft, Tangent Labs, and others as being a Corporate Gold sponsor to Blender. The Corporate Gold level means Intel's software division is now contributing at least €30K per year to fund the Blender open-source development.

Security: The Keyring Concept in Ubuntu, Phishing and Malicious JavaScript

WordPress 5.4 RC5 and Load Balancing

  • WordPress 5.4 RC5

    The fifth release candidate for WordPress 5.4 is live! WordPress 5.4 is currently scheduled to land on March 31 2020, and we need your help to get there—if you haven’t tried 5.4 yet, now is the time! You can test the WordPress 5.4 release candidate in two ways:

  • Best Performance WordPress with Google Cloud CDN and Load Balancing

    Best Performance WordPress with Google Cloud CDN and Load Balancing. Learn how to setup your WordPress application to handle high traffic with auto-scaling capabilities on Google Cloud Platform using HTTP(S) Layer 7 Load Balancing. In this guide you will install WordPress, configure your website to use Google Cloud Storage for media files, setup instance template, auto-scaling group to manage live traffic. You will also configure Google Cloud CDN for your website.

