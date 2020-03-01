Games: Discover my Body, Poly Bridge 2, Spies & Soldiers, UnderMine, Wreckfest, Trailer Trashers
'Discover my Body' is a 10 minute long free body-horror minigame about transhumanism and social alienation
Although there isn't much more context, given the title's incredibly short length, the plot of Discover my Body takes place twenty years in the future, in a dystopian society where a strange medical procedure was developed to enhance human consciousness, which is being used by people to escape their miseries and existential despair. You play as a medical student who will be examining this process on the character that you'll be interacting with, and for that purpose, you'll be assigned a scanner to look for and inspect specific instances of the procedure's evolution on this patient's body.
I must confess that I "hated" this guy for all his deviancy. It's one of those characters that you would like to stab repeatedly, only to find out that it's futile, because he would be enjoying the torment. And while you might think that I disliked the game because of this fact... on the contrary! It's the living proof that the developer got it right. Apparently reminiscent of David Cronemberg's horror filmography, Discover my Body is a title that with incredibly minimal elements manages to feel nihilistic and repulsive, and while you never get to see it, you won't help but imagine how horrific and miserable that futuristic world must be, with any remnant of human dignity and decency absolutely obliterated.
Get ready to fail with bridge-building physics as 'Poly Bridge 2' has been announced
Poly Bridge from back in 2016 turned out to be quite a hit, and it's coming back for another run with Poly Bridge 2 being recently announced for release this year.
Featuring new levels, new game mechanics, a special custom deterministic physics engine along with an apparently soothing soundtrack as you attempt to build bridges and inevitably watch them crumble into nothing as they fall under the weight of various vehicles.
Spies & Soldiers is an upcoming asynchronous online low-fantasy strategy game needing testers
Currently in development by Ghostbat Games, with a release date scheduled currently for sometime around October, Spies & Soldiers looks like a fun two-player head-to-head asynchronous online strategy game.
Thorium Entertainment dig up some new late-game content for UnderMine out now
UnderMine, the action-adventure rogue-lite brimming with secrets from developer Thorium Entertainment and publisher Fandom, has opened a mysterious new area called the Othermine in the latest update.
The game follows peasants on a journey into the world below, as they search for both fortune and freedom. You dig deeper and deeper in search of treasures, while also dealing with lots of pesky creatures and some pretty huge boss encounters. When one character meets their unfortunate end, the pick-axe is passed onto another and the cycle begins again. It's a fun mixture of rogue-lite mechanics, dungeon crawling and action.
With the Othermine open, it adds in a ton of late-game content for players who've conquered the first few areas. They say this mode brings "genuine roguelike design and endless replayability". After reaching the end of the fourth zone and providing the Gatekeeper with a Nether, peasants can enter the Othermine. With no gold and only base stats, you must rely on a randomized assortment of upgrades, relics, curses, blessings, and familiars to overcome this brand new challenge.
Wreckfest | Linux Gaming | Ubuntu 19.04 | Steam Play
Wreckfest running through Steam Play (Proton 5.0-4) Runs great, all online. Using a PS4 Controller.
Trailer Trashers is a perfect couch multiplayer twin-stick party game out now
Trailer Trashers is a twin-stick local multiplayer shooter from Sakari Games that released this week, it's their first Linux game and it turns out it's the perfect amount of ridiculous. Note: Key from the developer.
It's a fast-paced shooter with a couple different modes, my favourite being Shotgun Soccer because it's just absurd. Bullets in all modes bounce off the walls but in this one you're trying to push a ball into the opposing goal using your shotgun bullets. It gets quite intense and pretty hilarious.
Sparky 2020.03.1
New iso images of Sparky 2020.03.1 of the (semi-)rolling line have been generated.
