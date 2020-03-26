today's howtos
-
Sergio Schvezov: Fingerprint Reader Support for Lenovo x390Y on Ubuntu
-
How to get a direct WebRTC connections between two computers
WebRTC is a standard real-time communication protocol built directly into modern web browsers. It enables the creation of video conferencing services which do not require participants to download additional software. Many services make use of it and it almost always works out of the box.
The reason it just works is that it uses a protocol called ICE to establish a connection regardless of the network environment. What that means however is that in some cases, your video/audio connection will need to be relayed (using end-to-end encryption) to the other person via third-party TURN server. In addition to adding extra network latency to your call that relay server might overloaded at some point and drop or delay packets coming through.
Here's how to tell whether or not your WebRTC calls are being relayed, and how to ensure you get a direct connection to the other host.
-
Installing Vidyo on Ubuntu 18.04
-
How to Install and Use PHP Composer on CentOS 8
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 630 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
LibreOffice 6.4.3 Release Candidate Version 1 Released Today!
LibreOffice 6.4.3 RC1 Released: LibreOffice is one of the best open-source text editors. LibreOffice comes as default application release of Linux OS. LibreOffice is developed by Team Document Foundation. Today they announced that the LibreOffice 6.4.3 RC1 version has been released. As per their calendar, LibreOffice 6.4.3 RC1 has been released exactly on today!. This RC1 version has many bugs fixes and tweaks in essential features.
Unifont 13.0.01 Released
Unifont 13.0.01 is now available. This is a major release. Significant changes in this version include the addition of these new scripts in Unicode 13.0.0: U+10E80..U+10EBF: Yezidi, by Johnnie Weaver U+10FB0..U+10FDF: Chorasmian, by Johnnie Weaver U+11900..U+1195F: Dives Akuru, by David Corbett U+18B00..U+18CFF: Khitan Small Script, by Johnnie Weaver U+1FB00..U+1FBFF: Symbols for Legacy Computing, by Rebecca Bettencourt
Programming: micro.sth, RProtoBuf, Perl and Python
today's howtos
Recent comments
26 min 55 sec ago
28 min 57 sec ago
4 hours 9 min ago
4 hours 59 min ago
6 hours 39 min ago
11 hours 41 min ago
11 hours 44 min ago
12 hours 1 min ago
12 hours 49 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago