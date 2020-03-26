Android Leftovers
The best Android emulator to play Android games on PC
Top 7 Offline Games Under 100MB: Best Android Games Under 100MB
5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week! - Android Apps Weekly [311]
5 iPhone, Android apps to download to kill the boredom in quarantine
LineageOS ROM releases first builds based on Android 10 (Update: Pulled)
LibreOffice 6.4.3 Release Candidate Version 1 Released Today!
LibreOffice 6.4.3 RC1 Released: LibreOffice is one of the best open-source text editors. LibreOffice comes as default application release of Linux OS. LibreOffice is developed by Team Document Foundation. Today they announced that the LibreOffice 6.4.3 RC1 version has been released. As per their calendar, LibreOffice 6.4.3 RC1 has been released exactly on today!. This RC1 version has many bugs fixes and tweaks in essential features.
Unifont 13.0.01 Released
Unifont 13.0.01 is now available. This is a major release. Significant changes in this version include the addition of these new scripts in Unicode 13.0.0: U+10E80..U+10EBF: Yezidi, by Johnnie Weaver U+10FB0..U+10FDF: Chorasmian, by Johnnie Weaver U+11900..U+1195F: Dives Akuru, by David Corbett U+18B00..U+18CFF: Khitan Small Script, by Johnnie Weaver U+1FB00..U+1FBFF: Symbols for Legacy Computing, by Rebecca Bettencourt
Programming: micro.sth, RProtoBuf, Perl and Python
today's howtos
