Articles on Moving to GNU/Linux
A Beginners Guide to Linux
The Linux operating system offers a rich mix of features and security that make it a great free and (mostly) open-source alternative to macOS and Microsoft Windows. Because it's different "under the hood," consider some of the big-picture aspects of Linux and how it compares to the other desktop operating systems, before you take the plunge.
[Older] 5 Linux Distributions for Windows 7 Users
While you may not find the same applications or tools on Linux – the user interface is what will make you feel comfortable using the OS.
So, in this article, I shall mention only the distributions that resemble the look and feel of Windows (to some extent, at least).
Once, you’re done choosing what you want – you can simply take a look around for the essential applications available on Linux, installing themes, and a lot of similar resources available in our portal.
The Complete Beginner's Guide to Ubuntu Linux
Before you install Ubuntu on top of your current operating system, it's a good idea to try it out first. There are various ways to try Ubuntu, and the following guides will help: [...]
[Old] Try Ubuntu before you install it
Running Ubuntu directly from either a USB stick or a DVD is a quick and easy way to experience how Ubuntu works for you, and how it works with your hardware. Most importantly, it doesn’t alter your computer’s configuration in any way, and a simple restart without the USB stick or DVD is all that’s needed to restore your machine to its previous state.
With a live Ubuntu, you can do almost anything you can from an installed Ubuntu:
