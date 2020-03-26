Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 29th of March 2020 09:35:21 AM
GNU
Linux
  • A Beginners Guide to Linux

    The Linux operating system offers a rich mix of features and security that make it a great free and (mostly) open-source alternative to macOS and Microsoft Windows. Because it's different "under the hood," consider some of the big-picture aspects of Linux and how it compares to the other desktop operating systems, before you take the plunge.

  • [Older] 5 Linux Distributions for Windows 7 Users

    While you may not find the same applications or tools on Linux – the user interface is what will make you feel comfortable using the OS.

    So, in this article, I shall mention only the distributions that resemble the look and feel of Windows (to some extent, at least).

    Once, you’re done choosing what you want – you can simply take a look around for the essential applications available on Linux, installing themes, and a lot of similar resources available in our portal.

    •                

  • The Complete Beginner's Guide to Ubuntu Linux

                     

                       

    Before you install Ubuntu on top of your current operating system, it's a good idea to try it out first. There are various ways to try Ubuntu, and the following guides will help: [...]

    •                

  • [Old] Try Ubuntu before you install it

                     

                       

    Running Ubuntu directly from either a USB stick or a DVD is a quick and easy way to experience how Ubuntu works for you, and how it works with your hardware. Most importantly, it doesn’t alter your computer’s configuration in any way, and a simple restart without the USB stick or DVD is all that’s needed to restore your machine to its previous state.

                       

    With a live Ubuntu, you can do almost anything you can from an installed Ubuntu:

Android Leftovers

today's howtos

  • Sergio Schvezov: Fingerprint Reader Support for Lenovo x390Y on Ubuntu
  • How to get a direct WebRTC connections between two computers

    WebRTC is a standard real-time communication protocol built directly into modern web browsers. It enables the creation of video conferencing services which do not require participants to download additional software. Many services make use of it and it almost always works out of the box. The reason it just works is that it uses a protocol called ICE to establish a connection regardless of the network environment. What that means however is that in some cases, your video/audio connection will need to be relayed (using end-to-end encryption) to the other person via third-party TURN server. In addition to adding extra network latency to your call that relay server might overloaded at some point and drop or delay packets coming through. Here's how to tell whether or not your WebRTC calls are being relayed, and how to ensure you get a direct connection to the other host.

  • Installing Vidyo on Ubuntu 18.04
  • How to Install and Use PHP Composer on CentOS 8

Foundations: prpl Foundation, Cloud Foundry and ASF

  • ASSIA Joins prpl Foundation to Make a Vendor-Neutral Wi-Fi Management Ecosystem a Reality

    Adaptive Spectrum and Signal Alignment, Inc. (ASSIA®) the market-leading supplier of AI-driven broadband and Wi-Fi optimization software, announced its official involvement in the prpl Foundation, an open-source, community-driven, not-for-profit consortium with a focus on enabling the security and interoperability of embedded devices for the smart society of the future. ASSIA makes it possible for service providers' Wi-Fi management solutions to work with any Wi-Fi router and middleware solution and interoperate, scale, and evolve with technology and standards.

  • Google polishes platinum Cloud Foundry membership badge as foundation takes KubeCF under its wing

    Cloud Foundry, an open-source foundation dedicated to a cloud-oriented application platform, is now incubating the KubeCF project, and has also welcomed Google upgrading its membership to platinum – the highest level. Google has been a member of Cloud Foundry since January 2017, but platinum membership represents a higher level of commitment. Google's Jennifer Phillips, head of Open Source Programs, is to be on the foundation's board of directors. The other platinum members are Dell EMC, IBM, SAP, SUSE and VMware.

  • The Apache® Software Foundation Celebrates 21 Years of Open Source Leadership

    The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), the all-volunteer developers, stewards, and incubators of more than 350 Open Source projects and initiatives, announced today its 21st Anniversary.

LibreOffice 6.4.3 Release Candidate Version 1 Released Today!

LibreOffice 6.4.3 RC1 Released: LibreOffice is one of the best open-source text editors. LibreOffice comes as default application release of Linux OS. LibreOffice is developed by Team Document Foundation. Today they announced that the LibreOffice 6.4.3 RC1 version has been released. As per their calendar, LibreOffice 6.4.3 RC1 has been released exactly on today!. This RC1 version has many bugs fixes and tweaks in essential features. Read more

