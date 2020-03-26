Today in Techrights
- The Fall of the UPC – Part IX: Campinos Opens His Mouth One Week Later (and It’s That Hilarious Delusion Again)
- Pretending EPO Corruption Stopped Under António Campinos When It is in Fact a Lot Worse in Several Respects/Aspects (Than It Was Under Benoît Battistelli)
- The Fall of the UPC – Part VIII: Team UPC Celebrates Death, Not Life
- IRC Proceedings: Friday, March 27, 2020
- IRC Proceedings: Saturday, March 28, 2020
- Links 28/3/2020: Wine 5.5 Released, EasyPup 2.2.14, WordPress 5.4 RC5 and End of Truthdig
- Links 27/3/2020: GNU/Linux Versus COVID-19 and Release of GNU Guile 3.0.2
The state of open source contribution through the lens of Hacktoberfest
In 2019, DigitalOcean and the open source community celebrated the sixth annual Hacktoberfest, an inclusive community event that inspires open source participation and maintenance. It was an exciting year with record-breaking numbers of pull requests, participants, and events around the world. From the start, our goal has always been to encourage all types of people, from seasoned developers to total newcomers, to get more involved with open source, all while promoting DigitalOcean's longstanding values of simplicity, community, and love. We recapped Hacktoberfest 2019 on our blog, but in honor of the 22nd anniversary of open source, we decided to dive into the results of our annual participant survey within the context of our seasonal Currents report on the state of open source. This year, we revamped the Hacktoberfest survey to better understand what it means to the community, as well as their involvement with open source projects, key motivators for participating, and more. So how did the community do? Here are some findings.
Android Leftovers
today's howtos
Foundations: prpl Foundation, Cloud Foundry and ASF
